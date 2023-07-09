2024 four-star cornerback Zabien Brown picks Alabama over USC, Ohio State

The USC Trojans have had a very strong five-week run on the recruiting trail, building their class into one of the top five in the country for the 2024 cycle. On Sunday afternoon, they lost a battle. It always stings to lose a high-profile competition with two other blue-blood college football programs, but after USC’s run of success, it’s hard to be overwhelmed by this specific recruiting loss.

Zabien Brown, a four-star cornerback from Santa Ana, Calif., chose to leave his home region and play for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Brown chose Bama over USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He represents an instance in which USC was not able to keep a prime prospect home, but USC’s 17-player class for 2024 has nine California-based prospects.

What will soften the blow of this specific recruiting loss for USC is that Donte Williams has scored multiple wins in his attempt to recruit the Trojans’ future secondary. From Dakoda Fields to Jarvis Boatwright, from Marcelles Williams to Braylon Conley to Marquis Gallegos, the Trojans have gotten a lot of reinforcements for their secondary.

If there is a prime target for USC in July, a recruitment the Trojans really need, it’s linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. That commitment is in two weeks on Sunday, July 23.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Zabien Brown tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’1 180 CB from Santa Ana, CA chose the Crimson Tide over USC & Ohio State “Bama’s proof is in the pudding and I can’t wait to be a part of the history and culture.”https://t.co/ZXCdfy5L1U pic.twitter.com/ZDoX9OMDB5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 9, 2023

