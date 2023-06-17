2024 four-star cornerback Santana Wilson commits to Texas

The recruiting weekend is already off to a fast start for Texas. The Longhorns secured a surprise commitment from four-star cornerback Santana Wilson to begin its momentum toward another Top 10 class.

Wilson joins elite corner Hunter Moddon, quarterback Trey Owens and kicker Michael Kern in the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class. The Scottsdale native continues the Arizona to Austin pipeline that Bijan Robinson opened in the 2020 recruiting class.

While there’s plenty of work for the team in its 2024 class, Saturday stands as an encouraging start. Here’s a look at what On3 believes Texas is getting from the big time commitment.

Savvy corner with high-end ball skills. … Works in press and off coverage. Looks to be a heady player with strong awareness. Plays with strong overall technique. Understands body positioning. Uses his hands at the line of scrimmage. Shows strong ball skills and has plus ball production with 4 interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a junior. Does not have verified speed and looks to be quicker than fast, though he does run well. Can improve his stride length. The son of former All-Pro safety Adrian Wilson.

On3 Sports lists Wilson as the No. 90 player and No. 13 cornerback in the 2024 class. Texas looks to continue its recruiting surge and add to the Scottsdale player over the weekend.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Santana Wilson tells me he has Committed to Texas! The Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Tennessee, & Oklahoma. “This was my destiny to be great. Now it’s time to go do it.”https://t.co/umnGpNXm5w pic.twitter.com/8NFwGdlhxq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire