2024 former Notre Dame commit has USC among top schools

West Bloomfield (Michigan) High School defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star prospect, is down to Purdue, Colorado, USC, Auburn, and his home-state team, the Michigan Wolverines.

The one-time Notre Dame commit has decommitted from the Irish. Rival USC will try to swoop in and pick up the top defensive player in the state of Michigan.

The 6-4, 240-pound junior defensive lineman would offer value to any school needing reinforcements up front. Davis-Swain is the No. 146 overall player and No. 19 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Michigan.

Davis-Swain had a dominant junior season for West Bloomfield High School, making 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

USC, Auburn, Purdue, Michigan, and Colorado hope to be very, very happy soon. At least one of these programs will leave with an upgrade at a position of great importance.

