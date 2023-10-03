2024 Ford Mustang GT and Chevy Camaro SS Stir the Tracks, Aided by a 700-HP Truck

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A thrilling spectacle unfolded recently as Throttle House showcased a drag race between the soon-to-be-extinct Camaro and the brand-new Mustang.

This face-off didn't feature the Raptor R, but a striking Ford Performance 700. The FP700 package, valued at $12,350, enhances the vehicular experience with a 3.0-liter Whipple supplementing the 5.0-liter Coyote. It also boasts a set of 22 by 9.5 wheels with black lug nuts, exclusive bedside graphics, black lettering, fender vents, a gloss-black radiator grille, and several other enhancements, making it legal across all 50 states.

The FP700 package asserts its strength with 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque, competing fervently against the naturally-aspirated V8s of the 2024 model year Ford Mustang GT Premium and the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 1LE. Despite its superior power, the FP700, weighing approximately 4,730 pounds (2,145 kilograms), struggles to overshadow the pony cars in straight-line acceleration due to its weight disadvantage.

The Chevy and the 'Stang display remarkable parity in curb weight, while the Camaro trails the Ford in horsepower but compensates with higher torque, attributed to its 6.2-liter engine compared to Ford's 5.0 liters. Priced around $57,490, the Camaro sports a 10-speed automatic transmission—ironically developed by Ford. In a neck-to-neck battle, the Mustang triumphs, crossing the quarter-mile finish line ahead.

The real suspense unfolded at Canada’s 1.37-mile Dunnville Autodrome. The Mustang GT clocked 1:14.17, finding itself sandwiched between the FK8-gen Honda Civic Type R and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The Camaro impressed with a swift 1:11.58, positioning itself between the elite Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 and C8 Corvette Z51.

Yet, the impending discontinuation of the Camaro in January 2024 leaves the Mustang unchallenged in its segment, possibly until 2029 with rumors suggesting the advent of the S750 at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

