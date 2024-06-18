2024 football season tickets now on sale

Jun. 17—MIDLAND — Season tickets for Legacy High School and Midland High School football games are officially on sale starting June 17. Season ticket holders will enjoy admittance to all the exciting District 2-6A action, as well as non-district games, including the first home game of the year, when Legacy takes on Metroplex powerhouse Euless Trinity.

For $40, fans can purchase a season ticket package for either Legacy or Midland High. The LHS package includes tickets to five home games, while the MHS package covers four home games plus an away game ticket for the much-anticipated MHS vs. LHS crosstown showdown.

"Football season is a time when our community comes together to support our student-athletes," Wes Torres, MISD Executive Director of Athletics, said in a news release. "We're excited to offer these season ticket options for our students, parents, and the entire community."

Single game tickets will be available for purchase starting the Monday prior to each game. From Monday to Thursday, ticket prices are $8 for adults and $3 for students. For those buying tickets at the gate, all tickets will be priced at $10.

Season tickets are available online at midlandisd.net/tickets or by downloading the HomeTown Fan app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Don't miss this chance to secure your seats and support our local teams throughout the season.

Please note that tickets will not be sold for cash at the gate. Fans who arrive at the game without a ticket may purchase one by scanning QR codes that will be posted outside the stadium.

Season tickets will be on sale now through Aug, 23.