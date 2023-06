2024 football recruits schedule June visits to Tennessee

Tennessee is scheduled to host multiple top 2024 prospects for official visits this week.

The Vols have 11 commitments in the class of 2024. Tennessee’s class ranks No. 13 nationally and sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Updated 2024 SEC recruiting rankings after JJ Harrell decommits from Vols

Four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell decommitted from Tennessee on June 5. The Vols are listed as a leader for multiple top prospects in the class of 2024, according to On3s recruiting prediction machine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin headline Tennessee’s visitor list.

Below are 2024 recruits scheduled to visit the University of Tennessee this week.

Travaris Banks

Position: Safety

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 194

Position ranking: No. 15

State ranking: No. 12

Williams Nwaneri

Position: Defensive Line

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 5-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 3

Position ranking: No. 1

State ranking: No. 1

READ: No. 1 2024 defensive lineman to visit Tennessee

Kamarion Franklin

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Position: Defensive Line

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 38

Position ranking: No. 7

State ranking: No. 1

READ: No. 1 player in Mississippi schedules official visit to Tennessee

Jerrick Gibson

Position: Running back

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 48

Position ranking: No. 2

State ranking: No. 7

READ: Running back Jerrick Gibson schedules visit to Tennessee

Advertisement

Cai Bates

Position: Cornerback

Class: 2024

Advertisement

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 111

Position ranking: No. 16

State ranking: No. 17

READ: 2024 cornerback Cai Bates schedules visit to Tennessee

Daniel Calhoun

Position: Interior offensive line

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 115

Position ranking: No. 7

State ranking: No. 16

READ: 4-star offensive tackle schedules official visit to Tennessee

Jeremiah McClellan

LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon have each secured official visits with 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan next month ✈️ More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/yktjYt4Kpe pic.twitter.com/1gbLPiRUWG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 10, 2023

Position: Wide receiver

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 117

Position ranking: No. 20

State ranking: No. 4

READ: Tennessee secures official visit with Missouri wide receiver

Braylon Staley

Position: Wide receiver

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 160

Position ranking: No. 28

State ranking: No. 3

READ: No. 2 wide receiver in South Carolina sets visit to Tennessee

Marques Easley

Position: Offensive tackle

Advertisement

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 239

Position ranking: No. 18

State ranking: No. 5

READ: Tennessee makes top-10 for 4-star offensive tackle

Edwin Spillman

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 4-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 276

Position ranking: No. 30

State ranking: No. 5

READ: Linebacker Edwin Spillman discusses Tennessee, official visit

Omillio Agard

Position: Cornerback

Class: 2024

Star ranking: 3-star

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 437

Position ranking: No. 47

State ranking: No. 10

READ: 4-star cornerback schedules official visit to Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire