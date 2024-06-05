2024 Florida Truck Driving Championships return to Daytona Beach

The Florida Trucking Association will be hosting the 2024 Florida Truck Driving Championships at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach June 14 & 15.

The event will feature over 300 of the state’s top professional motor vehicle drivers, who will showcase their skills as they compete for the title of champion.

“The Florida Truck Driving Championships offer a platform to recognize and honor the best professional truck drivers in our state. Their dedication to professionalism and, most importantly, safety, make them ambassadors of our industry,” stated Alix Miller, president and CEO of FTA. “These drivers are the backbone of our nation’s economy, and this annual event showcases their impressive abilities and unwavering dedication to performing their duties with safety and efficiency.”

Each year, the top drivers are selected from their respective companies to compete in the Florida TDC such as UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Publix, Walmart, Sysco, Oakley and Florida Rock & Tank Lines.

Drivers compete in different classes, including straight, tank, sleeper, twins, 3- to 5-axle, auto transport, flatbed, and step van, with all scores going toward the Grand Champion final rankings.

Drivers will begin with a written regulatory exam, then compete in a pre-trip inspection, and conclude by driving the skills course.

The Florida TDC is the qualifier for the National Truck Driving Championships hosted by American Trucking Associations, which will take place August 21-24, 2024, in Indianapolis.

The Florida TDC is free for the public to enjoy.

