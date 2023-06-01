2024 Florida cornerback includes Tennessee in top 10

Four-star cornerback Cai Bates announced his top 10 schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Ohio State, UCF, Florida, Colorado and Alabama are Bates’ top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound cornerback is from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

Bates is the No. 161 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He is the No. 19 cornerback and No. 26 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports team industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bates recorded four interceptions and seven pass breakups as a junior. Against Tampa Bay Technical High School, he recorded three interceptions and five pass breakups.

He scheduled an official visit to Tennessee June 16-18. The Vols offered Bates on March 10.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

More Recruiting!

2024 Texas wide receiver to visit Tennessee 2025 Florida safety to visit Tennessee 2025 Michigan cornerback commit to visit Tennessee 2023 Tennessee football 865Live recruiting highlights 2025 offensive tackle visits Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire