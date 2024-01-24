2024 five-star WR Ryan Williams re-commits to Alabama

Kalen DeBoer has his first huge headline-making news break as the Alabama football head coach. Five-star wide receiver of the 2024 class, Ryan Williams, has re-committed to the Crimson Tide.

The news was devastating for Crimson Tide fans when he announced he would be opening his recruitment back up. He took a visit to Texas A&M and was being heavily pursued by LSU, Texas and Auburn.

The in-state prospect, however, canceled his visit to Texas and re-committed to Alabama the very next day.

This is a massive win for the new Alabama head coach, as many had criticized his ability, or lack thereof, to retain the talent already on the roster and recruit at a high level.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The Top 5 Recruit in the ‘24 Class chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Texas A&M, and LSU “Welcome to the DeBoer Era 😉”https://t.co/mNugtjxg5a pic.twitter.com/O9oMG5d7l0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 24, 2024

With another National Signing Day soon approaching and the transfer portal re-opening in the Spring, there is a lot to be excited about with this new-look Alabama football program.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

