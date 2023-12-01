2024 Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman flips commitment to SEC rival

Not-too-surprising news: wide receiver Cam Coleman, the No.1-ranked player out of Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class , announced via social media that he’s flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to the Auburn Tigers.

There have been rumblings since the firing of Jimbo Fisher that Coleman would open his recruitment back up with Auburn being in the driver’s seat for the 6-foot 3-inch highlight reel athlete that’s loaded with raw talent.

Losing Coleman drops the Aggies’ On3 ranking from 10th to 17th a few weeks before early signing day. Coleman spoke to On3 about how his relationship with the Auburn staff helps with his decision to switch to Auburn:

“My relationship with coach Davis, coach Freeze, and really the way I feel at home everytime I step foot on the plains….I’m close to Coach Davis, Coach Reed, and Coach Freeze. They all check up on me everyday to see how I’m doing and they plan on using me as a big body receiver, make big blocks and I’ll just do anything I need to.”

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Cam Coleman tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn! The Top 5 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Aggies since July “War Eagle, INDEED🆔!”https://t.co/RGXHGBJRyz pic.twitter.com/OLIVJBmIGy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2023

For new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, this is a considerable blow, and makes keeping incoming junior wide receiver Evan Stewart even more vital, while attempting to add another WR prospect through the transfer portal is also an absolute must.

