2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment
LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU.
Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
There is still a lot of time between now and his signing day as he is only a junior in high school. Coach Brian Kelly will likely be keeping up with him and his recruitment, and it’s always possible we could see a flip further down the line.
LSU’s 2024 class currently features just five commits, but it ranks fourth in the country per the 247Sports Composite.
Committed #RollTide pic.twitter.com/vQF4SYgVMM
— Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) November 2, 2022
List
Where LSU stands in the 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings at the end of October
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.