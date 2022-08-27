2024 five-star QB visiting UNC for season opener

The UNC football season begins on Saturday and there will be one key visitor on the sidelines for the Tar Heels.

2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be in attendance for the Tar Heels game against Florida A&M.

Davis is ranked No. 5 overall in the Rivals250 class of 2024 rankings. He is the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina, playing for Providence Day. The Tar Heels are one of the newer teams to get involved in his recruitment.

Davis has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Oregon among many others.

With so many programs around the country trying to get involved with Davis, Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman recently broke down his recruitment.

“We could also see Davis’ recruitment become a bit more clear with Manning now off the board. Michigan really helped itself during his visit to Ann Arbor this month, but Clemson will be heavily involved. Georgia is a team to watch for because of Davis’ ties to the state. LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State and Florida State are a few others to keep in mind as his recruitment unfolds.”

As a sophomore, Davis played for Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (SC), which went 6-5 in South Carolina’s 4A classification. In nine games, he completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,732 yards with 14 touchdowns to go with six interceptions.

