2024 five-star prospect Avery Howell commits to USC women’s basketball

Avery Howell, a five-star prospect in the class of 2024, announced her top five college choices earlier this year: USC, Indiana, Utah, Washington and Duke. The USC Trojans emerged as the winner this past weekend.

Avery took to social media to commit to the Trojans this past Saturday evening. Howell is from Boise. She was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 and is the highest-rated women’s basketball player from Idaho in the state’s history.

Howell is ranked as the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2024 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

According to MaxPreps, Howell averaged 21.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire