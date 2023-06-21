2024 five-star OT Brandon Baker shares his thoughts about Texas

The nation’s top offensive tackle prospect has the Texas Longhorns on his mind. After visiting Austin over the weekend, Brandon Baker left with a positive outlook on who he would be playing for should he choose the Longhorns.

It became evident the Mater Dei (California) player has great respect for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Baker said the following about Flood and what the Longhorns are building.

“When I talk to Coach (Kyle) Flood, it means something. He’s a really good coach and he’s building a really strong offensive line. They’re putting something special together and he wants me to be a part of that.”

Based on the above quote, Baker appears coachable. Whatever Flood has shared with the elite talent has resonated with the young player.

It’s encouraging to Texas faithful that the Longhorns have dramatically improved their offensive line. More encouraging is that a player of Baker’s caliber is taking notice of the improvement. Now Kyle Flood will look to turn positive program perception into more elite commitments along the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire