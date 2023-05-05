2024 five-star DL target Williams Nwaneri drops his top 10

The biggest storyline for Oklahoma’s 2024 class centers on Oklahoma’s pursuit focused on the defensive line. It was a foundational part of Brent Venables’ Clemson defenses, and to be frank, it’s what makes any defense truly great.

Oklahoma was adamant about preparing themselves for the SEC grind, and becoming an elite team in the trenches is how you do that. Oklahoma’s pursuit of some high-level defensive line targets has them in position to land an all-time haul along the defensive front.

Right at the top of that wishlist is five-star DL Williams Nwaneri. He’s a five-star prospect, and his recruitment is highly competitive.

Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have done an excellent job and have the Sooners sitting in a great spot heading into the summer. Nwaneri’s announcement of his top 10 schools also helps to confirm this.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Williams Nwaneri is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’6 250 DL from Lee’s Summit, MO is ranked as the No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/u1gwi6PT5X pic.twitter.com/6mjHNZG5cV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2023

Nwaneri hails from the same high school as freshman offensive tackle Cayden Green. Nwaneri has been in Oklahoma’s sights for a while, but competition has made this a tightly contested race among some of the nation’s best programs. In addition to Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Colorado, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Missouri are included in his top 10.

Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite. On3, Rivals, and 247Sports each favor the Sooners in the recruitment of Nwaneri. Now, Oklahoma has to continue running the race through the summer and put itself in a position to close it out.

Oklahoma has been snake bitten with closing the deal on five-star defensive linemen in recent years. However, last year’s singing of five-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore may have broken the ice on the addition of five-star defensive linemen under Brent Venables.

Story continues

More Football!

Danny Stutsman named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list Transfer linebacker Konnor Near commits to the Oklahoma Sooners Dillon Gabriel No. 2 in College Sports Wire's post-spring Big 12 quarterback rankings Oklahoma lands in top 5 for 2024 DL Jayden Jackson Oklahoma offers 2026 defensive lineman Daverin Geralds

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire