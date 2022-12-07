2024 five-star DL David Stone picks up offer from Alabama
Alabama’s coaching staff has done a good job of recruiting prospects from IMG Academy in the past. Hopefully, that trend will continue for years to come as the program consistently develops Power Five caliber players. On Tuesday, 2024 defensive lineman David Stone received an offer from the Tide.
The native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is currently favored to land with the Sooners. However, he will likely receive even more interest heading into his senior season which could make things interesting. Alabama has several former IMG players (JC Latham and Tyler Booker) that could throw in a recruiting pitch if Stone decides to take a visit to Tuscaloosa.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down David Stone’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
4
1
2
Rivals
4
23
8
2
ESPN
4
14
6
1
On3 Recruiting
4
26
5
3
247 Composite
5
9
3
2
Vitals
Hometown
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-4
Weight
270
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to have been offered by the University of Alabama #RollTide @BAMACoachG @freddierch8 pic.twitter.com/CVEm81wytD
— David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) December 6, 2022