2024 five-star CB Kobe Black to visit Texas this weekend

One of the most sought-after prospects in the 2024 recruiting class is expected to visit Texas this weekend. Inside Texas reports five-star cornerback Kobe Black is taking a return trip to Austin.

247Sports Composite ranks Black as the No. 3 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Texas.

Texas is trending in the right direction for the elite defensive back from Waco. The Longhorns received an On3 recruiting prediction in their favor for Black earlier this week.

Black spoke with On3 Sports about what stands out about Texas.

“Texas is a family atmosphere over there. They’re also building something, I see it. There’s a whole bunch of talent there and they’re getting developed well. I can see it.”

11 schools are in the mix in Black’s recruitment. He named Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC as finalists in early April.

