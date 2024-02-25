Advertisement

2024 first base rankings: Freddie Freeman leads deep group of NL veterans

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There's once again a wealth of veteran talent at first base. It's led by the amazing Freddie Freeman, who not only hit for average (.331, third in the majors) scored a ton of runs (131) and drove in over 100 (102 to be exact), he also stole a career-high 23 bases at age 33. The scary thing is, he could be even better with Shohei Ohtani now hitting behind him in the Dodgers lineup.

The National League seems to have a stranglehold on top fantasy performers. With Cody Bellinger re-signing with the Cubs, the NL has six of this season's top seven at the position. No. 2 Bryce Harper embraced the move from the outfield after his delayed return from elbow surgery. The Braves' Matt Olson is MLB's reigning home run king after bashing 54 a year ago and leading the majors with 139 RBI. Depth starts to get a little thin after the Reds' trio of Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario.

In the American League, Vladimir Guerrero has seen his average, runs scored, home runs and RBI totals decline each of the past two seasons. But he's still atop the ranks and just entering his age-25 season. There's a bit of a youth movement behind him though with Boston's Tristan Casas, Detroit's Spencer Torkelson and Cleveland's Josh Naylor looking to break out.

Despite the signing of Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Freddie Freeman will remain in the No. 2 spot in the Dodgers batting order to start the 2024 season, manager Dave Roberts said.

Fantasy baseball first base rankings for 2024

  1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers NL1

  2. Bryce Harper, Phillies NL2

  3. Matt Olson, Braves NL3

  4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays AL1

  5. Cody Bellinger, Cubs NL4

  6. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals NL5

  7. Pete Alonso, Mets NL6

  8. Triston Casas, Red Sox AL2

  9. Christian Walker, Diamondbacks NL7

  10. Yandy Diaz, Rays AL3

  11. Spencer Torkelson, Tigers AL4

  12. Spencer Steer, Reds NL8

  13. Alec Bohm, Phillies NL9

  14. Josh Naylor, Guardians AL5

  15. Rhys Hoskins, Brewers NL10

  16. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds NL11

  17. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers AL6

  18. Salvador Perez, Royals AL7

  19. Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals AL8

  20. Isaac Paredes, Rays AL9

  21. Jeimer Candelario, Reds NL12

  22. Brandon Drury, Angels AL10

  23. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles AL11

  24. Justin Turner, Blue Jays AL12

  25. Jose Abreu, Astros AL13

  26. Andrew Vaughn, White Sox AL14

  27. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees AL15

  28. Josh Bell, MIa NL13

  29. Wilmer Flores, Giants NL14

  30. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees AL16

  31. Ty France, Mariners AL17

  32. Luke Raley, Mariners AL18

  33. Alex Kirilloff, Twins AL19

  34. Carlos Santana, Twins AL20

  35. Kyle Manzardo, Guardians AL21

  36. Jake Cronenworth, Padres NL15

  37. LaMonte Wade, Giants NL16

  38. Elihuris Montero, Rockies NL17

  39. Rowdy Tellez, Pirates NL18

  40. Nick O'Hearn, Orioles AL22

