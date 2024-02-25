2024 first base rankings: Freddie Freeman leads deep group of NL veterans

There's once again a wealth of veteran talent at first base. It's led by the amazing Freddie Freeman, who not only hit for average (.331, third in the majors) scored a ton of runs (131) and drove in over 100 (102 to be exact), he also stole a career-high 23 bases at age 33. The scary thing is, he could be even better with Shohei Ohtani now hitting behind him in the Dodgers lineup.

The National League seems to have a stranglehold on top fantasy performers. With Cody Bellinger re-signing with the Cubs, the NL has six of this season's top seven at the position. No. 2 Bryce Harper embraced the move from the outfield after his delayed return from elbow surgery. The Braves' Matt Olson is MLB's reigning home run king after bashing 54 a year ago and leading the majors with 139 RBI. Depth starts to get a little thin after the Reds' trio of Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario.

In the American League, Vladimir Guerrero has seen his average, runs scored, home runs and RBI totals decline each of the past two seasons. But he's still atop the ranks and just entering his age-25 season. There's a bit of a youth movement behind him though with Boston's Tristan Casas, Detroit's Spencer Torkelson and Cleveland's Josh Naylor looking to break out.

Despite the signing of Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Freddie Freeman will remain in the No. 2 spot in the Dodgers batting order to start the 2024 season, manager Dave Roberts said.

Fantasy baseball first base rankings for 2024

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers NL1 Bryce Harper, Phillies NL2 Matt Olson, Braves NL3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays AL1 Cody Bellinger, Cubs NL4 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals NL5 Pete Alonso, Mets NL6 Triston Casas, Red Sox AL2 Christian Walker, Diamondbacks NL7 Yandy Diaz, Rays AL3 Spencer Torkelson, Tigers AL4 Spencer Steer, Reds NL8 Alec Bohm, Phillies NL9 Josh Naylor, Guardians AL5 Rhys Hoskins, Brewers NL10 Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds NL11 Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers AL6 Salvador Perez, Royals AL7 Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals AL8 Isaac Paredes, Rays AL9 Jeimer Candelario, Reds NL12 Brandon Drury, Angels AL10 Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles AL11 Justin Turner, Blue Jays AL12 Jose Abreu, Astros AL13 Andrew Vaughn, White Sox AL14 Anthony Rizzo, Yankees AL15 Josh Bell, MIa NL13 Wilmer Flores, Giants NL14 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees AL16 Ty France, Mariners AL17 Luke Raley, Mariners AL18 Alex Kirilloff, Twins AL19 Carlos Santana, Twins AL20 Kyle Manzardo, Guardians AL21 Jake Cronenworth, Padres NL15 LaMonte Wade, Giants NL16 Elihuris Montero, Rockies NL17 Rowdy Tellez, Pirates NL18 Nick O'Hearn, Orioles AL22

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball first base rankings: Top 40 for 2024