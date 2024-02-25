2024 first base rankings: Freddie Freeman leads deep group of NL veterans
There's once again a wealth of veteran talent at first base. It's led by the amazing Freddie Freeman, who not only hit for average (.331, third in the majors) scored a ton of runs (131) and drove in over 100 (102 to be exact), he also stole a career-high 23 bases at age 33. The scary thing is, he could be even better with Shohei Ohtani now hitting behind him in the Dodgers lineup.
The National League seems to have a stranglehold on top fantasy performers. With Cody Bellinger re-signing with the Cubs, the NL has six of this season's top seven at the position. No. 2 Bryce Harper embraced the move from the outfield after his delayed return from elbow surgery. The Braves' Matt Olson is MLB's reigning home run king after bashing 54 a year ago and leading the majors with 139 RBI. Depth starts to get a little thin after the Reds' trio of Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario.
In the American League, Vladimir Guerrero has seen his average, runs scored, home runs and RBI totals decline each of the past two seasons. But he's still atop the ranks and just entering his age-25 season. There's a bit of a youth movement behind him though with Boston's Tristan Casas, Detroit's Spencer Torkelson and Cleveland's Josh Naylor looking to break out.
Fantasy baseball first base rankings for 2024
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers NL1
Bryce Harper, Phillies NL2
Matt Olson, Braves NL3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays AL1
Cody Bellinger, Cubs NL4
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals NL5
Pete Alonso, Mets NL6
Triston Casas, Red Sox AL2
Christian Walker, Diamondbacks NL7
Yandy Diaz, Rays AL3
Spencer Torkelson, Tigers AL4
Spencer Steer, Reds NL8
Alec Bohm, Phillies NL9
Josh Naylor, Guardians AL5
Rhys Hoskins, Brewers NL10
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds NL11
Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers AL6
Salvador Perez, Royals AL7
Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals AL8
Isaac Paredes, Rays AL9
Jeimer Candelario, Reds NL12
Brandon Drury, Angels AL10
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles AL11
Justin Turner, Blue Jays AL12
Jose Abreu, Astros AL13
Andrew Vaughn, White Sox AL14
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees AL15
Josh Bell, MIa NL13
Wilmer Flores, Giants NL14
DJ LeMahieu, Yankees AL16
Ty France, Mariners AL17
Luke Raley, Mariners AL18
Alex Kirilloff, Twins AL19
Carlos Santana, Twins AL20
Kyle Manzardo, Guardians AL21
Jake Cronenworth, Padres NL15
LaMonte Wade, Giants NL16
Elihuris Montero, Rockies NL17
Rowdy Tellez, Pirates NL18
Nick O'Hearn, Orioles AL22
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball first base rankings: Top 40 for 2024