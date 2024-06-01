2024 FCA Heart of a Champion baseball and softball in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion showcase started Friday night at Tyler Legacy High School with the all-star baseball and softball games.

FCA Heart of Champion starts Friday in Tyler

This has become an annual opportunity for East Texas athletes to represent their schools one last time in front of their family and friends.

The baseball game was a high-scoring affair, with the Red All-Stars beating Blue 17-4, while the softball game turned out to be a classic with the Red Team winning 8-7 in walk-off fashion.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.