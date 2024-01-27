2024 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Torrey Pines

There’s a good chance someone gets their first PGA Tour win on Saturday.

After 54 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, it’s German Stephan Jaeger out in front at 11-under 205. He shot 1-over 73 in the third round on Friday, but he maintained a lead heading into the final round.

Fellow Europeans Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard are tied for second at 10 under. Thomas Detry is at 9 under, and there’s a big group at 8 under.

A common theme among the top nine on the leaderboard? None of them have won on the PGA Tour. However, the last two years, the winner has come from five shots behind on the final day to win.

The total prize money for the event is $9 million with $1.62 million going to the winner. The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s final round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:47 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Ben Martin, Luke List 11:58 a.m. Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay 12:09 p.m Kevin Yu, Scott Stallings, Chesson Hadley 12:20 p.m. Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy 12:31 p.m. Carson Young, Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk 12:42 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Alejandro Tosti 12:53 p.m. Beau Hossler, Sami Valimaki, Akshay Bhatia 1:04 p.m. Rafael Campos, Vincent Norrman, Nate Lashley 1:15 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris 1:26 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo 1:37 p.m. Robby Shelton, Parker Coody, Ludvig Aberg 1:48 p.m. Jake Knapp, Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith 1:59 p.m. Thomas Detry, Taylor Pendrith, Trace Crowe 2:10 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard

10th tee

Tee time Player 11:47 a.m. Tom Whitney, Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard 11:58 a.m. Michael Kim, Hayden Springer, Ryo Hisatsune 12:09 p.m Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon 12:20 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Doug Ghim, Justin Rose 12:31 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, S.H. Kim, Lanto Griffin 12:42 p.m. Erik Barnes, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu 12:53 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes 1:04 p.m. Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander, Francesco Molinari 1:15 p.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Kevin Dougherty, Ben Silverman 1:26 p.m. Tom Hoge, Charley Hoffman, Ben Taylor 1:37 p.m. Zac Blair, Taiga Semikawa, Chad Ramey 1:48 p.m. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Alexander Bjork 1:59 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Justin Suh

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-4 p.m.

CBS: 4-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek