2024 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Torrey Pines
There’s a good chance someone gets their first PGA Tour win on Saturday.
After 54 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, it’s German Stephan Jaeger out in front at 11-under 205. He shot 1-over 73 in the third round on Friday, but he maintained a lead heading into the final round.
Fellow Europeans Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard are tied for second at 10 under. Thomas Detry is at 9 under, and there’s a big group at 8 under.
A common theme among the top nine on the leaderboard? None of them have won on the PGA Tour. However, the last two years, the winner has come from five shots behind on the final day to win.
The total prize money for the event is $9 million with $1.62 million going to the winner. The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s final round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. All times listed are ET.
Saturday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
11:47 a.m.
Min Woo Lee, Ben Martin, Luke List
11:58 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay
12:09 p.m
Kevin Yu, Scott Stallings, Chesson Hadley
12:20 p.m.
Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy
12:31 p.m.
Carson Young, Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk
12:42 p.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Alejandro Tosti
12:53 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Sami Valimaki, Akshay Bhatia
1:04 p.m.
Rafael Campos, Vincent Norrman, Nate Lashley
1:15 p.m.
Ryan Brehm, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris
1:26 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo
1:37 p.m.
Robby Shelton, Parker Coody, Ludvig Aberg
1:48 p.m.
Jake Knapp, Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith
1:59 p.m.
Thomas Detry, Taylor Pendrith, Trace Crowe
2:10 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard
10th tee
Tee time
Player
11:47 a.m.
Tom Whitney, Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard
11:58 a.m.
Michael Kim, Hayden Springer, Ryo Hisatsune
12:09 p.m
Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon
12:20 p.m.
Chris Gotterup, Doug Ghim, Justin Rose
12:31 p.m.
Aaron Baddeley, S.H. Kim, Lanto Griffin
12:42 p.m.
Erik Barnes, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu
12:53 p.m.
Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes
1:04 p.m.
Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander, Francesco Molinari
1:15 p.m.
Jacob Bridgeman, Kevin Dougherty, Ben Silverman
1:26 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Charley Hoffman, Ben Taylor
1:37 p.m.
Zac Blair, Taiga Semikawa, Chad Ramey
1:48 p.m.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Alexander Bjork
1:59 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Justin Suh
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-4 p.m.
CBS: 4-8 p.m.
Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.
ESPN+: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.