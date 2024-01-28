2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Matthieu Pavon.
The 31-year-old rookie became the first player from France to win on the PGA Tour with his 72nd hole birdie on Saturday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Pavon had five birdies in his closing 3-under 69, none more important than his great putt on the 18th hole for his first Tour victory and second worldwide win in the past four months.
Pavon will take home $1.62 million for his efforts. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard, who was on the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, made birdie on the final hole to take solo second and a check for $981,000.
With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Matthieu Pavon
-13
$1,620,000
2
Nicolai Hojgaard
-12
$981,000
T3
Nate Lashley
-11
$477,000
T3
Jake Knapp
-11
$477,000
T3
Stephan Jaeger
-11
$477,000
T6
Kevin Yu
-10
$303,750
T6
Beau Hossler
-10
$303,750
T6
Tony Finau
-10
$303,750
T9
Patrick Rodgers
-9
$236,250
T9
Ludvig Aberg
-9
$236,250
T9
Xander Schauffele
-9
$236,250
T9
Taylor Pendrith
-9
$236,250
T13
Doug Ghim
-8
$156,536
T13
Hideki Matsuyama
-8
$156,536
T13
Tom Whitney
-8
$156,536
T13
Max Homa
-8
$156,536
T13
Akshay Bhatia
-8
$156,536
T13
Will Zalatoris
-8
$156,536
T13
Taylor Montgomery
-8
$156,536
T20
Mark Hubbard
-7
$102,330
T20
Rafael Campos
-7
$102,330
T20
Ryan Brehm
-7
$102,330
T20
Emiliano Grillo
-7
$102,330
T20
Thomas Detry
-7
$102,330
T25
Shane Lowry
-6
$66,263
T25
Adam Schenk
-6
$66,263
T25
Scott Stallings
-6
$66,263
T25
Chesson Hadley
-6
$66,263
T25
Joseph Bramlett
-6
$66,263
T25
Robby Shelton
-6
$66,263
T25
Parker Coody
-6
$66,263
T25
Trace Crowe
-6
$66,263
T33
Ryo Hisatsune
-5
$50,175
T33
Hayden Springer
-5
$50,175
T33
Aaron Rai
-5
$50,175
T33
Joe Highsmith
-5
$50,175
T37
Aaron Baddeley
-4
$40,050
T37
Ben Martin
-4
$40,050
T37
Michael Kim
-4
$40,050
T37
Austin Eckroat
-4
$40,050
T37
Nick Hardy
-4
$40,050
T37
Maverick McNealy
-4
$40,050
T43
Erik Barnes
-3
$28,530
T43
Justin Lower
-3
$28,530
T43
Keegan Bradley
-3
$28,530
T43
Min Woo Lee
-3
$28,530
T43
Sam Stevens
-3
$28,530
T43
Alejandro Tosti
-3
$28,530
T43
Sami Välimäki
-3
$28,530
T50
Kevin Dougherty
-2
$21,990
T50
Dylan Wu
-2
$21,990
T50
Bronson Burgoon
-2
$21,990
T50
Chris Gotterup
-2
$21,990
T50
S.H. Kim
-2
$21,990
T50
Luke List
-2
$21,990
T56
Ben Silverman
-1
$20,340
T56
Tom Hoge
-1
$20,340
T56
Tyson Alexander
-1
$20,340
T56
Charley Hoffman
-1
$20,340
T56
Justin Rose
-1
$20,340
T56
Patrick Cantlay
-1
$20,340
T56
Carson Young
-1
$20,340
T56
Vincent Norrman
-1
$20,340
T64
Taiga Semikawa
E
$19,080
T64
Ben Taylor
E
$19,080
T64
Sahith Theegala
E
$19,080
T64
Harris English
E
$19,080
T64
Mackenzie Hughes
E
$19,080
T64
Lanto Griffin
E
$19,080
T70
Alexander Björk
1
$18,270
T70
Jacob Bridgeman
1
$18,270
T70
Taylor Moore
1
$18,270
T73
Francesco Molinari
2
$17,820
T73
Zac Blair
2
$17,820
75
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
3
$17,550
76
Chandler Phillips
4
$17,370
77
Justin Suh
5
$17,190
T78
Brandt Snedeker
6
$16,920
T78
Chad Ramey
6
$16,920