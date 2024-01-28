2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Matthieu Pavon.

The 31-year-old rookie became the first player from France to win on the PGA Tour with his 72nd hole birdie on Saturday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Pavon had five birdies in his closing 3-under 69, none more important than his great putt on the 18th hole for his first Tour victory and second worldwide win in the past four months.

Pavon will take home $1.62 million for his efforts. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard, who was on the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, made birdie on the final hole to take solo second and a check for $981,000.

With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Matthieu Pavon -13 $1,620,000 2 Nicolai Hojgaard -12 $981,000 T3 Nate Lashley -11 $477,000 T3 Jake Knapp -11 $477,000 T3 Stephan Jaeger -11 $477,000 T6 Kevin Yu -10 $303,750 T6 Beau Hossler -10 $303,750 T6 Tony Finau -10 $303,750 T9 Patrick Rodgers -9 $236,250 T9 Ludvig Aberg -9 $236,250 T9 Xander Schauffele -9 $236,250 T9 Taylor Pendrith -9 $236,250 T13 Doug Ghim -8 $156,536 T13 Hideki Matsuyama -8 $156,536 T13 Tom Whitney -8 $156,536 T13 Max Homa -8 $156,536 T13 Akshay Bhatia -8 $156,536 T13 Will Zalatoris -8 $156,536 T13 Taylor Montgomery -8 $156,536 T20 Mark Hubbard -7 $102,330 T20 Rafael Campos -7 $102,330 T20 Ryan Brehm -7 $102,330 T20 Emiliano Grillo -7 $102,330 T20 Thomas Detry -7 $102,330 T25 Shane Lowry -6 $66,263 T25 Adam Schenk -6 $66,263 T25 Scott Stallings -6 $66,263 T25 Chesson Hadley -6 $66,263 T25 Joseph Bramlett -6 $66,263 T25 Robby Shelton -6 $66,263 T25 Parker Coody -6 $66,263 T25 Trace Crowe -6 $66,263 T33 Ryo Hisatsune -5 $50,175 T33 Hayden Springer -5 $50,175 T33 Aaron Rai -5 $50,175 T33 Joe Highsmith -5 $50,175 T37 Aaron Baddeley -4 $40,050 T37 Ben Martin -4 $40,050 T37 Michael Kim -4 $40,050 T37 Austin Eckroat -4 $40,050 T37 Nick Hardy -4 $40,050 T37 Maverick McNealy -4 $40,050 T43 Erik Barnes -3 $28,530 T43 Justin Lower -3 $28,530 T43 Keegan Bradley -3 $28,530 T43 Min Woo Lee -3 $28,530 T43 Sam Stevens -3 $28,530 T43 Alejandro Tosti -3 $28,530 T43 Sami Välimäki -3 $28,530 T50 Kevin Dougherty -2 $21,990 T50 Dylan Wu -2 $21,990 T50 Bronson Burgoon -2 $21,990 T50 Chris Gotterup -2 $21,990 T50 S.H. Kim -2 $21,990 T50 Luke List -2 $21,990 T56 Ben Silverman -1 $20,340 T56 Tom Hoge -1 $20,340 T56 Tyson Alexander -1 $20,340 T56 Charley Hoffman -1 $20,340 T56 Justin Rose -1 $20,340 T56 Patrick Cantlay -1 $20,340 T56 Carson Young -1 $20,340 T56 Vincent Norrman -1 $20,340 T64 Taiga Semikawa E $19,080 T64 Ben Taylor E $19,080 T64 Sahith Theegala E $19,080 T64 Harris English E $19,080 T64 Mackenzie Hughes E $19,080 T64 Lanto Griffin E $19,080 T70 Alexander Björk 1 $18,270 T70 Jacob Bridgeman 1 $18,270 T70 Taylor Moore 1 $18,270 T73 Francesco Molinari 2 $17,820 T73 Zac Blair 2 $17,820 75 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3 $17,550 76 Chandler Phillips 4 $17,370 77 Justin Suh 5 $17,190 T78 Brandt Snedeker 6 $16,920 T78 Chad Ramey 6 $16,920

