2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Cameron Jourdan
·3 min read

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Matthieu Pavon.

The 31-year-old rookie became the first player from France to win on the PGA Tour with his 72nd hole birdie on Saturday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Pavon had five birdies in his closing 3-under 69, none more important than his great putt on the 18th hole for his first Tour victory and second worldwide win in the past four months.

Pavon will take home $1.62 million for his efforts. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard, who was on the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, made birdie on the final hole to take solo second and a check for $981,000.

With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Matthieu Pavon

-13

$1,620,000

2

Nicolai Hojgaard

-12

$981,000

T3

Nate Lashley

-11

$477,000

T3

Jake Knapp

-11

$477,000

T3

Stephan Jaeger

-11

$477,000

T6

Kevin Yu

-10

$303,750

T6

Beau Hossler

-10

$303,750

T6

Tony Finau

-10

$303,750

T9

Patrick Rodgers

-9

$236,250

T9

Ludvig Aberg

-9

$236,250

T9

Xander Schauffele

-9

$236,250

T9

Taylor Pendrith

-9

$236,250

T13

Doug Ghim

-8

$156,536

T13

Hideki Matsuyama

-8

$156,536

T13

Tom Whitney

-8

$156,536

T13

Max Homa

-8

$156,536

T13

Akshay Bhatia

-8

$156,536

T13

Will Zalatoris

-8

$156,536

T13

Taylor Montgomery

-8

$156,536

T20

Mark Hubbard

-7

$102,330

T20

Rafael Campos

-7

$102,330

T20

Ryan Brehm

-7

$102,330

T20

Emiliano Grillo

-7

$102,330

T20

Thomas Detry

-7

$102,330

T25

Shane Lowry

-6

$66,263

T25

Adam Schenk

-6

$66,263

T25

Scott Stallings

-6

$66,263

T25

Chesson Hadley

-6

$66,263

T25

Joseph Bramlett

-6

$66,263

T25

Robby Shelton

-6

$66,263

T25

Parker Coody

-6

$66,263

T25

Trace Crowe

-6

$66,263

T33

Ryo Hisatsune

-5

$50,175

T33

Hayden Springer

-5

$50,175

T33

Aaron Rai

-5

$50,175

T33

Joe Highsmith

-5

$50,175

T37

Aaron Baddeley

-4

$40,050

T37

Ben Martin

-4

$40,050

T37

Michael Kim

-4

$40,050

T37

Austin Eckroat

-4

$40,050

T37

Nick Hardy

-4

$40,050

T37

Maverick McNealy

-4

$40,050

T43

Erik Barnes

-3

$28,530

T43

Justin Lower

-3

$28,530

T43

Keegan Bradley

-3

$28,530

T43

Min Woo Lee

-3

$28,530

T43

Sam Stevens

-3

$28,530

T43

Alejandro Tosti

-3

$28,530

T43

Sami Välimäki

-3

$28,530

T50

Kevin Dougherty

-2

$21,990

T50

Dylan Wu

-2

$21,990

T50

Bronson Burgoon

-2

$21,990

T50

Chris Gotterup

-2

$21,990

T50

S.H. Kim

-2

$21,990

T50

Luke List

-2

$21,990

T56

Ben Silverman

-1

$20,340

T56

Tom Hoge

-1

$20,340

T56

Tyson Alexander

-1

$20,340

T56

Charley Hoffman

-1

$20,340

T56

Justin Rose

-1

$20,340

T56

Patrick Cantlay

-1

$20,340

T56

Carson Young

-1

$20,340

T56

Vincent Norrman

-1

$20,340

T64

Taiga Semikawa

E

$19,080

T64

Ben Taylor

E

$19,080

T64

Sahith Theegala

E

$19,080

T64

Harris English

E

$19,080

T64

Mackenzie Hughes

E

$19,080

T64

Lanto Griffin

E

$19,080

T70

Alexander Björk

1

$18,270

T70

Jacob Bridgeman

1

$18,270

T70

Taylor Moore

1

$18,270

T73

Francesco Molinari

2

$17,820

T73

Zac Blair

2

$17,820

75

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

3

$17,550

76

Chandler Phillips

4

$17,370

77

Justin Suh

5

$17,190

T78

Brandt Snedeker

6

$16,920

T78

Chad Ramey

6

$16,920

