2024 EDGE to visit Oregon just days after decommitting from Washington Huskies
One of the early members of the Washington Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class opened up his recruitment this week, and it appears the Oregon Ducks are trying to make a move.
On Monday, 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones, the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, announced that he would be decommitting from the Huskies, where he had been a verbal since last September. Not long after announcing that his recruitment was back open, Jones then announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this coming weekend.
A lot of big visitors are expected to be on Oregon’s campus this weekend, including 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, and we can now add this former Husky commit to the list as well.
Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile
After Careful RECONSIDERATION my family and I have decided to DECOMMIT from the University Of Washington. My recruitment is now 100% open. pic.twitter.com/vWahBrbfUK
— Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) January 24, 2023
Eugene this weekend #GoDucks @JordanSom_UO @CoachDanLanning @CoachLup
@oregonfootball
— Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) January 24, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
89
AZ
DE
247Sports Composite
3
0.8506
AZ
DE
Rivals
2
5.4
AZ
DE
ESPN
N/R
N/R
AZ
DE
On3 Recruiting
3
88
AZ
DE
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
215 pounds
Hometown
Yuma, Arizona
Projected Position
EDGE
Class
2024
Recruitment
Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022
Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022
Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Boston College Eagles
Michigan Wolverines
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
