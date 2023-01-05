2024 EDGE KingJoseph Edwards lists Alabama as a finalist in recruitment

Alabama has been dominating the recruiting trail in Georgia, especially at Buford High School. 2024 edge rusher KingJoseph Edwards released his top-15 schools on Tuesday and included the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Edwards was a high school teammate of Alabama running back Justice Haynes. He is also a teammate of 2024 safety target KJ Bolden. Alabama is pushing to land the two of them for the 2024 recruiting class.

Edwards can play either tight end or edge rusher. However, he will likely be an edge rusher at Alabama. It is unclear what position the coaching staff wants him to play. It will be interesting to see if he decides to play on one side of the ball during his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down KingJoseph Edwards’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

25

6

4

Rivals

4

112

19

6

ESPN

4

19

4

4

On3 Recruiting

4

66

9

6

247 Composite

4

38

8

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

Edge rusher

Height

6-5

Weight

242

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 24, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 6, 2022

Top schools

