2024 EDGE KingJoseph Edwards lists Alabama as a finalist in recruitment

Alabama has been dominating the recruiting trail in Georgia, especially at Buford High School. 2024 edge rusher KingJoseph Edwards released his top-15 schools on Tuesday and included the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Edwards was a high school teammate of Alabama running back Justice Haynes. He is also a teammate of 2024 safety target KJ Bolden. Alabama is pushing to land the two of them for the 2024 recruiting class.

Edwards can play either tight end or edge rusher. However, he will likely be an edge rusher at Alabama. It is unclear what position the coaching staff wants him to play. It will be interesting to see if he decides to play on one side of the ball during his senior season.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 25 6 4 Rivals 4 112 19 6 ESPN 4 19 4 4 On3 Recruiting 4 66 9 6 247 Composite 4 38 8 5

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-5 Weight 242 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 24, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 6, 2022

