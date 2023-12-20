2024 EDGE Amontrae Bradford flips commitment from Colorado to Georgia Tech

On Wednesday, Colorado and head football coach Deion Sanders received bad news when class of 2024 edge rusher Amontrae Bradford flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound prospect out of Statesboro, Georgia previously committed to CU on Oct. 9, but he remained linked to the Yellow Jackets as an in-state target. JacketsOnline reported Bradford’s flip early Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado has added quite a bit of talent on the edge over the past few weeks, so Georgia Tech likely represents a place where Bradford can get early playing time. Listed as a composite three-star on 247Sports, Bradford is now one of the Yellow Jackets’ top 2024 commits.

While it hurts to lose out on Bradford, the first day of the early signing period has gone well for Colorado. On the D-line, Quency Wiggins (LSU transfer), Samuel Okunlola (Pitt transfer) and 2024 prospects Brandon Davis-Swain and Eric Brantley have all signed.

We’ll have to wait and see what Sanders and his staff have up their sleeves to counter this loss.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech has flipped Statesboro DE Amontrae Bradford from Colorado. Head coach Brent Key led the charge, and the late push from #GaTech leads to a flip. Yellow Jackets still not done for the day, either.. https://t.co/bq5baQedFl pic.twitter.com/e0LYUCBSTi — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) December 20, 2023

For the latest Colorado news during this early signing period, check out our 2023 early signing period tracker.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire