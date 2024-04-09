2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 7.0: Exploring some trade-up options originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just over two weeks from the 2024 NFL Draft and the mock draft cycle is heating up even more.

Given Howie Roseman’s propensity to move around the draft board, it shouldn’t be surprising to see mock drafts that includes Eagles trades. Here’s the latest spin around the internet to see some options for the Eagles:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

15. Trade with Seahawks: Graham Barton, C, Duke

What they said: If the Raiders and Saints pass on Barton, then the Eagles could move up to get a leader on the offensive line. His athleticism, toughness and football IQ could allow him to step in at multiple spots, likely combining with Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson in the interior. Despite his lack of length (32 7/8-inch arm), his play at left tackle over the past three years shows he can move outside if injuries hit that part of the depth chart.

My take on the pick: Don’t love the idea of trading up for an interior offensive lineman, especially from 22 to 15, which is a pretty big jump. Heck, not sure I even love the idea of drafting an interior offensive lineman in the first round unless it’s a no-doubt, can’t-miss type of player. To me, there are far more worthy trade-up prospects in this year’s class, even on the offensive line. This is a really good crop of offensive tackles and I’d rather have a tackle with the ability to play inside than an interior lineman who might have the ability to play on the outside. The interesting thing with Barton is that he played left tackle at Duke but is expected to play center and played that spot at the Senior Bowl this offseason. Barton could be a starter at center or right guard for the Eagles but I’d rather have the upside at tackle, especially with some of the specific players in this year's class.

In this proposed trade, the Eagles gave up No. 50 to the Seahawks. With No. 53 in the second round, the Eagles took wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from Texas. That would be a good value pick for a 205-pound receiver who ran a 4.34 at the Combine. He’d be fun to watch develop in an offense with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

14. Trade with Saints: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

What they said: Philadelphia trades No. 22 and No. 50 to New Orleans for No. 14

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s back in Philly, but the Eagles still need help at corner. If either Mitchell or Arnold falls, Philadelphia has the assets to make sure it can land a starter in Round 1. Mitchell, a spectacular athlete and high-character presence, qualifies.

My take on the pick: This feels a bit more realistic but the jump from 22 to 14 is a pretty big one. It’s all about preference but it seems like the two cornerbacks who have separated themselves in this class are Terrion Arnold from Alabama and Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. If the Eagles fall in love with one of those players, I could definitely see them trading up to get one despite their history of not traditionally taking first-round cornerbacks. If you’re wondering, Arnold ends up going to the Cardinals at No. 11. Not sure a slide to 14 would entice the Eagles to jump up and get Mitchell but if he starts sliding into that 16-18 range, then it might be really worth it.

Mike Mulhern, NBC Sports Philadelphia

17. Trade with Jaguars: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

What they said: Philadelphia trades No. 22, No. 53, No. 172 to Jacksonville for No. 17, No. 96

This would be a slight overpay on the draft pick value chart but Howie Roseman hasn’t been shy about going up and getting his guy. In the last three drafts he made minor moves up for DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Latham is certainly worth the cost here. Measuring 6-6 and 342 pounds, he is the ideal match for both the Eagles’ wants and their needs. He could be a plug-and-play right guard with the size of Brandon Brooks then eventually kick out to right tackle whenever Lane Johnson decides to go full-bore into the WWE. Latham, who just turned 21 in January, was a 5-star recruit and started each of the last two years on the outside before declaring for the draft after his junior season. In a normal year, a prospect with that profile isn’t getting out of the top 10, but with a host of quarterbacks and other elite tackle prospects, there’s a chance he gets pushed down the board a bit. Recently, the Eagles have shown an affinity for offensive lineman from Alabama, nabbing Landon Dickerson in 2021 and Tyler Steen in 2023. They do it again and land a certified blue-chip prospect at a premium position.

My take on the pick: Of the three proposed trades, this one seems most likely to me and that’s not just because Mike sits next to me at the office. Latham checks a lot of boxes for the Eagles: An Alabama offensive player, enormous frame with solid athleticism, offers position versatility. He’s a nice blend of some of the tackles in this class, meaning he has upside but also some experience at both tackle and guard.

Max Chadwick, PFF

22. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles’ disappointing 2023 season can mostly be attributed to coverage woes. They finished with the fifth-worst coverage grade in the league (57.3).

Arnold would add some much-needed youth to Philadelphia’s cornerback room, which features two aging veterans in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. He has top-tier athletic traits for the position and had a major breakout year in 2023, finishing with the fifth-highest PFF grade among Power Five cornerbacks (88.4).

My take on the pick: Run the card up. Arnold is arguably CB1 in this draft and potentially a top 10 pick. So if he’s there at 22, there’s either something wrong or the Eagles got a steal. Of course, a lot of this comes down to preference and Chadwick has Cooper DeJean going at 15 to the Colts and Mitchell going at 17 to the Jags.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

22. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

What they said: Brian Thomas Jr. is a monster, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, and he used that frame well in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. He is the big-play answer (17.3 yards per catch in 2023) Jalen Hurts needs to get back on track as a passer. Not having that third receiver as a release valve was one of many issues for the Eagles offense in 2023.

My take on the pick: I’m not sold on the Eagles’ using a first-round pick on a receiver this year but they could definitely use another weapon at the position that’s not Brown or Smith. In this mock, DeJean goes a pick before the Eagles so maybe this could be a trade-down scenario instead. The players of note who went after No. 22 were Nate Wiggins, Amarius Mims, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Chop Robinson and Tyler Guyton. This might be a good spot to at least try to slide down a few spots.

