2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 4.0: A couple trades in post-Combine edition

The NFL Combine was last week so it’s a chance to see if the week in Indianapolis did anything to change the mock drafts.

Here’s a look at the latest projects for the Eagles at No. 22:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Trade up to 17: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

What they said: Projected trade: Eagles send No. 22, No. 97 and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for No. 17

Another perfect match in terms of need and fit, the Eagles move up here to nab Arnold. Head coach Nick Sirianni talks about his players competing with a “dog mentality,” and that might be the No. 1 trait that sticks out in Arnold’s game. He dominated during DB drills at the combine.

My take on the pick: A trade! This feels like Howie Roseman’s M.O., doesn’t it? In this case, Roseman jumps up to take the second cornerback off the board following Quinyon Mitchell to the Raiders at No. 13. Arnold is considered by many to be the top cornerback of this draft class so if he’s sitting there a few picks away from the Eagles, it’s not crazy to think about them making a jump up. Arnold’s 4.5 in the 40-yard dash won’t stand out like some of the crazy times we saw last week but he overall had a really good showing in Indy. I was there when he took the podium Thursday morning and he commanded the room. A very confident young man who looked the part in the field drills.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Trade down to 28: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

What they said: Projected trade with Bills

Mitchell didn't play a ton of college football, and he's still very raw as a route-runner, but his blazing 40-yard-dash time at the combine (4.34 seconds), along with his game tape from the Longhorns' win over Alabama, will move him into this spot -- or earlier in the draft.

My take on the pick: We didn’t get terms for that trade but Roseman has shown that he’ll trade up or down depending on where he sees the value. Adding a player like Mitchell would be fun, especially after seeing his athleticism at the combine. Running a 4.34 at 205 pounds is no joke. Mitchell had a good 2023 season at Texas after transferring from UGA. He had 55/845/11 in 2023 and has definite upside.

The Eagles aren’t desperate at receiver as they bring back A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but they do need an upgrade at WR3 after what we saw last season. This would be a heck of a way to do it.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

22. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles could go several ways with how the board has fallen, but McKinstry is likely the best player left on the board at this point. His 88.8 grade ranked fourth among cornerbacks in this class last season, as he gave up just 19 receptions from 482 snaps in coverage.

My take on the pick: This is like a drive down the fairway for a cornerback pick and there’s nothing wrong with that. McKinstry has a ton of experience at Alabama and has been a really good corner there for his entire career. Doctors discovered a Jones fracture in McKinstry’s foot at the combine so he didn’t compete but is expected to be ready for his rookie training camp. So a slight concern but as long as he’s healthy, this feels like a solid pick. He probably won’t be the top corner off the board but McKinstry’s track record speaks for itself.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

22. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

What they said: The Eagles are getting long in the tooth at corner and couldn't keep players healthy in the nickel last season. Mitchell's size and speed as a potential shutdown cover man are a good addition for the new Vic Fangio defense.

My take on the pick: Mitchell had a really impressive combine performance and seems likely to be the first or second corner off the board next month. I had him going to the Eagles on my mock draft before the combine but I no longer think he’ll be there. If he is, get the pick in. Because Mitchell has checked all the boxes. He was a ballhawk in college, proved himself against top competition at the Senior Bowl and then showed the athletic profile at the combine.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

22. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

What they said: The biggest issues facing Laiatu Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. Because on the field, he is a juiced-up power rusher who dominated during the 2023 season, then at the Senior Bowl, and then showed out at the combine, too.

My take on the pick: Latu is a big and powerful edge rusher (6-5, 259), who would probably step in and be an impact player from Day 1. He’s already a mature rusher and can also play against the run. His injury history from his time at Washington is a concern but if the Eagles aren’t concerned about that, then the value is there.

The downside? We don’t need to bring up memories of 2011.

#UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu says he really got into firefighting when he was medically retired at Washington. Says if football doesn’t end up working out, he would like to get back into it and eventually work his way up to Fire Chief. pic.twitter.com/guwwF6o8d0 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 28, 2024

