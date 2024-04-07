2024 draft prospect T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI

One of the higher-ranked defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL draft did some damage to his draft stock. Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was arrested in Austin over the weekend on a driving while intoxicated charge.

According to KXAN in Austin, Sweat was booked overnight on Saturday in Travis County, where the University of Texas is located.

“Records show Sweat, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor. Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released from custody shortly after he was booked.”

The charge comes at a bad time for Sweat, with the NFL draft coming up in under three weeks. It’s unclear initially how much it will impact Sweat draft stock. Sweat is generally projected to be a second or third-round pick and is one of the top-rated interior defenders in the class.

