2024 Draft glance: A look at the Pac-12 players drafted as well as others of interest

The Pac-12 went out with a bang with the University of Washington making its way to the College Football Championship game. So it shouldn't be surprising that the Huskies were well represented in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze were in the top 10 players chosen. Here is a quick list of players drafted who are from the Pac 12 or have ties to Arizona. Overall pick in parenthesis.

Pac-12 players selected in the NFL Draft

First round

(1) QB Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 215), Chicago Bears: Played for the Trojans for two years, after spending his first college season at Oklahoma. Career totals he went 735-for-1,099 for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Also a threat running the ball with 960 career rushing yards and 27 touchdown on 289 carries. Best college season was first season at USC in 2022 when he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

(8) QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (6-3, 213), Atlanta Falcons: Battled injuries in his four years at Indiana before having a stellar two years at Washington. The past season he threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy balloting behind Jayden Daniels. Threw for 9,544 yards in his two years at Washington.

(9) WR Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 215), Chicago Bears: Recorded 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Huskies. In four years at Washington he caught 214 passes for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, recording back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons his last two years. Was finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and the second wide receiver taken in the draft.

(12) QB Bo Nix, Oregon (6-2, 217), Denver Broncos: Nix made it six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the first round. Completed a storied five year career (three years at Auburn, two at Oregon), with 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns. The past season he threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Was Heisman Trophy finalist.

(14) OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 334), New Orleans Saints: The fourth offensive lineman to come off the board. Was a first team All-Pac 12 selection and a second team All-American. Finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of ther Year. Projected as a guard at the professional level.

(15) DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 265), Indianapolis Colts: Has made a miraculous comeback after being forced to medically retire three years ago due to a neck injury. Was Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Led the country with 21.5 tackles for a loss and was fourth in sacks with 13. Finalist for the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Award and Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year. Was first defensive player picked in the draft.

Other players of interest

First round

(2) QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210), Washington Commanders: Spent two years at LSU after starting his college career with three seasons at Arizona State. Had a stellar senior campaign in which he own the Heisman Trophy after putting up gaudy numbers. He passed for 3,373 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions and also rushed for 1,134 yards on 135 carries for another 10 touchdowns. Second QB taken behind Caleb Williams.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 football fans will recognized these players drafted in 2024