2024 DL Rueben Bain is set to visit the Plains this weekend

On Tuesday, 2023 defensive lineman Rueben announced that he would be making an official visit to Auburn from June 10-12. Bain previously took an unofficial visit to the Plains back in March of this year. The upcoming visit will be the second time that the Florida native has made a trip to Auburn.

Bain is regarded as a four-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds. As a junior, Bain filled up the stat sheet for Miami Central High School. He recorded 60 tackles, 29.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His ability to be a wrecking force on the interior sets him apart from the majority of the defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Auburn is just one of the many schools that have shown extended interest in Bain. He has already taken seven unofficial visits to Miami since being offered in 2020. Also, he has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama with another visit coming up on June 24th. Other programs like Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida have also received visits from him.

It is clear to say that football is in the Bains’ family DNA. Rueben’s father, Reggie Bain, played as a four-year starter on the offensive line at Florida Atlantic University. His uncle, Tolbert Bain, played as a four-year starter at the University of Miami. With the Hurricanes clearly being in the mix, one would assume that they are the clear-cut leader in his recruitment. Contrary to popular belief, other teams like the Tigers still have a chance to land Bain.