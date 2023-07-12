2024 defensive lineman Melvin Hills commits to Texas

Cami Griffin
Texas added the 14th member to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Three-star defensive lineman Melvin Hills announced his commitment to Texas. The Louisiana native is rated the No. 58 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 18 overall prospect in the state, according to On3’s industry ranking.

Hills took official visits to Ole Miss and Texas in June and committed to the Longhorns roughly a month later.

The Louisiana to Texas pipeline continues to be a strong one for Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

