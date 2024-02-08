2024 defensive back Isaiah Rubin officially signs with USC, ending speculation

In the early signing period in December, Los Alamitos (California) cornerback Isaiah Rubin was the only USC commit to not formally sign with the program.

On Wednesday, he made it official, finally signing with the Trojans.

The three-star cornerback is considered to be the No. 36 cornerback prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 38 player in the state of California per 247Sports.

“Me and my pops growing up watching SC games,” Rubin said. “He’d been to the SC games when he was a little kid. Me and him, we just have that connection with SC and just wanted to make it happen,” Rubin mentioned to TrojanSports.com.

With the additions of pass rusher Ratumana Bulabalavu, Rubin at corner, and Jadyn Walker at linebacker, the Trojans now have 21 members in their 2024 class, which ranks No. 19 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The class includes five top-200 recruits.

