2024 defensive back from Georgia will visit the Plains on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Chad Simmons of On3Sports reported that 2024 defensive back Ricardo Jones would be visiting the Tigers on Wednesday.

This is certainly interesting to see the Auburn coaching staff already making efforts for recruits in the 2024 class. It makes it even more intriguing that Jones is a skilled player and has great upsize.

The Peach State native would likely play safety at Auburn. Considering that he is 6’3, his size makes him a great asset to have on the Tigers’ defense. Former Auburn safety and fan-favorite Smoke Monday was also 6’3″ and recruited as an athlete.

However, the Tigers quickly decided that he had the mold to be a safety in the SEC. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge would certainly love to have the length and versatility that Jones possesses on the back-end of the defense.

Ricardo Jones’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position On3 Recruiting 4 30 6 2

Vitals

Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia Projected Position Safety Height 6’3 Weight 190 Class 2023

Recruitment

Has not received an official offer yet.

Visting Auburn on Mar. 30

Offers

Tennessee

Nebraska

Georgia Tech

Liberty

Crystal Ball

No crystal balls have been submitted.

Film

Twitter

2024 four-star DB Ricardo Jones of Northside Warner Robins (Ga.) is visiting #Auburn Wednesday. https://t.co/sIPXo7KWpU pic.twitter.com/2R2Mze5JAj — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 29, 2022

