2024 DB Tevis Metcalf scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend

The Alabama coaching staff has not extended an offer to 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf yet, but will host him for Junior Day this weekend.

Football runs in the Metcalf bloodline. Tevis’ older brother, TJ, is a freshman at Arkansas. His cousin, DK, starred at Ole Miss and plays wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.

The youngest of the three is Tevis who has his share of offers. Schools like Auburn, Arkansas, and Colorado have already extended him offers to play for their program.

Although Alabama has not extended an official offer to Metcalf, one could be on the way. Nick Saban likes to visit and evaluate prospects in-person as opposed to on film. That is how he has recruited in the past at least.

Metcalf could receive an offer from Tide over the weekend. That is something to keep an eye on. In the past, Alabama landed five-star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a product of Pinson Valley High School.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 61 83 Rivals 3 – 36 – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 40 136 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Defensive back Height 5-10 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

No offer from Alabama at this time.

Taking visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Offers

Auburn

Arkansas

Colorado

Marshall

Georgia Tech

Twitter

