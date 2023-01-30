2024 DB Ify Obidegwu receives lands offer from Crimson Tide

Alabama has still been actively recruiting despite losing both their coordinators this offseason. Recently, the coaching staff extended a slew of offers to future high school targets. One of those that received an offer from the Tide was 2024 defensive back Ify Obidegwu.

Obidegwu plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Several players in the past that have come from that particular school are Chris Braswell, Darrian Dalcourt, and Eyabi Okie.

Alabama has made it a priority to recruit in the D.C. area in recent years. Their emphasis has proved to pay off. Obidegwu currently has over 20 offers and is still a junior. At this time, Maryland leads in his recruitment, according to On3’s RPM. It will not be easy to pry him away from Mike Locksley and the Terrapins. However, Alabama has plenty of time to emerge as a contender in his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ify Obidegwu’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 11 42 Rivals 4 87 4 8 ESPN 4 138 5 13 On3 Recruiting 4 182 6 15 247 Composite 4 159 6 16

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Tennessee

Colorado

Michigan

Maryland

Ole Miss

South Carolina

