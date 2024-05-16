2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule released: Dates, primetime games, opponents and more
DALLAS - It’s a big planning night for Dallas Cowboys fans as the NFL released its 2024 schedule.
We now know the dates and the times (at least as the times stand now) for the upcoming NFL season.
We already knew that the opener would be at Cleveland in a 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 8 with the broadcasting debut of Tom Brady in the FOX booth.
Here is the full schedule:
DALLAS COWBOYS 2024 SEASON SCHEDULE
DATE PRESEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sun., Aug. 11 @ Los Angeles Rams (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders (CBS) 9:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 24 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (CBS) 3:00 p.m.
DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 8 @ Cleveland Browns (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 15 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FOX 4) Noon
Sun., Sept. 22 BALTIMORE RAVENS (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 26 @ New York Giants (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 13 DETROIT LIONS (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 20 BYE
Sun., Oct. 27 @ San Francisco 49ers (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 3 @ Atlanta Falcons (FOX 4) Noon
Sun., Nov. 10 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 18 HOUSTON TEXANS (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 24 @ Washington Commanders (FOX 4) Noon
Thurs., Nov. 28 NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX 4) 3:30 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 9 CINCINNATI BENGALS (ESPN)* 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 15 @ Carolina Panthers (FOX 4) Noon
Sun., Dec. 22 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.
Sat/Sun. Jan. 4/5 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (TBD) TBD
Home Games in BOLD
Opponents had a 505 winning percentage last year, making this on paper the 12th toughest schedule in the league.