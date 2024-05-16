2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule released: Dates, primetime games, opponents and more

DALLAS - It’s a big planning night for Dallas Cowboys fans as the NFL released its 2024 schedule.

We now know the dates and the times (at least as the times stand now) for the upcoming NFL season.

We already knew that the opener would be at Cleveland in a 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 8 with the broadcasting debut of Tom Brady in the FOX booth.

Here is the full schedule:

DALLAS COWBOYS 2024 SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE PRESEASON (TV) KICKOFF

Sun., Aug. 11 @ Los Angeles Rams (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders (CBS) 9:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 24 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (CBS) 3:00 p.m.

DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF

Sun., Sept. 8 @ Cleveland Browns (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 15 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FOX 4) Noon

Sun., Sept. 22 BALTIMORE RAVENS (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 26 @ New York Giants (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 DETROIT LIONS (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 BYE

Sun., Oct. 27 @ San Francisco 49ers (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 3 @ Atlanta Falcons (FOX 4) Noon

Sun., Nov. 10 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 18 HOUSTON TEXANS (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 24 @ Washington Commanders (FOX 4) Noon

Thurs., Nov. 28 NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX 4) 3:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 9 CINCINNATI BENGALS (ESPN)* 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 @ Carolina Panthers (FOX 4) Noon

Sun., Dec. 22 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles (FOX 4) 3:25 p.m.

Sat/Sun. Jan. 4/5 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (TBD) TBD

Home Games in BOLD



Opponents had a 505 winning percentage last year, making this on paper the 12th toughest schedule in the league.