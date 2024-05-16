Here’s the 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving and have their bye week in Week 7, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The NFL released the 2024 schedules for all 32 teams in full with game times and broadcast networks. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 8 at Cleveland and their first home game comes in Week 2 (Sept. 15) against New Orleans.

In a scheduling quirk, the Cowboys play both of their games against the Giants on a Thursday. The teams will play at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 on Amazon Prime Video before their Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium on Fox.

The Cowboys have two Monday Night Football games against Houston in Week 11 and in Week 14 against Cincinnati. They’ll end the regular season against division rival Washington.

Dallas won the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record but lost in the wild card playoff round to Green Bay 48-32.

2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule (home games in bold, all times Central)

Preseason schedule

