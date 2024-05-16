Here’s the 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving and have their bye week in Week 7, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The NFL released the 2024 schedules for all 32 teams in full with game times and broadcast networks. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 8 at Cleveland and their first home game comes in Week 2 (Sept. 15) against New Orleans.
Here’s the Houston Texans’ 2024 season schedule
In a scheduling quirk, the Cowboys play both of their games against the Giants on a Thursday. The teams will play at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 on Amazon Prime Video before their Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium on Fox.
The Cowboys have two Monday Night Football games against Houston in Week 11 and in Week 14 against Cincinnati. They’ll end the regular season against division rival Washington.
MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters
Dallas won the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record but lost in the wild card playoff round to Green Bay 48-32.
2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule (home games in bold, all times Central)
Week 1: at Cleveland Browns (Sun. 9/8, 3:25 p.m. on FOX)
Week 2: New Orleans Saints (Sun. 9/15, 12 p.m. on FOX)
Week 3: Baltimore Ravens (Sun. 9/22, 3:25 p.m. on FOX)
Week 4: at New York Giants (Thurs. 9/26, 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video)
Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sun. 10/6, 7:20 p.m. on NBC)
Week 6: Detroit Lions (Sun. 10/13, 3:25 p.m. on FOX)
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/27, 7:20 p.m. on NBC)
Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (Sun. 11/3, 12 p.m. on FOX)
Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/10, 3:25 p.m. on CBS)
Week 11: Houston Texans (Mon. 11/18, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Week 12: at Washington Commanders (Sun. 11/24, 12 p.m. on FOX)
Week 13: New York Giants (Thurs. 11/28, 3:30 p.m. on FOX)
Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals (Mon. 12/9, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Week 15: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 12/15, 12 p.m. on FOX)
Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sun. 12/22, 7:20 p.m. on NBC)
Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/29, 3:25 p.m. on FOX)
Week 18: Washington Commanders (TBD)
Preseason schedule
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.