2024 Daily Item Baseball All-Stars

Jun. 20—FIRST TEAM

Kelton Bonnell, so., IF/P, East Juniata

Bonnell led the Valley in slugging (1.000) with nine doubles, four triples and three homers. Tied the area leader with 37 RBIs, while his .480 average was four points off the best.

Troy Dressler, sr., SS/P, Mifflinburg

A Wake Forest commit, Dressler went 5-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 302/3 innings. He also hit .418 with 16 RBIs and 23 runs scored, striking out just twice in 80 PAs.

Cole Duffy, jr., IF/P, Danville

Duffy led the Valley with 33 runs scored while batting .397 with seven doubles, 12 runs scored and a .520 OBP. He also went 3-2 with a 4.28 ERA, striking out 42 in 36 innings.

Ben Gearhart, sr., 1B/P, Selinsgrove

The Mansfield-bound Gearhart tied for the Valley lead with eight wins while posting a 2.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 49 innings. He hit .426 with 25 runs, 15 RBIs and a .607 OBP.

Luke Goodwin, sr., IF/P, Milton

Goodwin posted team-high clips of .381 AVG, .512 OBP and .603 SLG, while scoring 14 runs. He also topped Milton with four wins and a 3.60 ERA, fanning 56 in 482/3 innings.

Griffin Harrington, so., P/1B, Warrior Run

Warrior Run's leader in virtually every hitting stat — .418 AVG, 33 hits, 26 runs, 22 RBIs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, .526 OBP and .759 SLG — Harrington also had a 2.28 ERA.

Zeb Hufnagle, sr., 1B/P, Mifflinburg

Hufnagle, who is bound for Millersville, led the Valley with a .484 AVG (30-for-62), while slugging .741 on eight doubles and two homers. He knocked in 22 runs and scored 19.

Gavin Lasko, sr., C, Mount Carmel

A four-year starter going to Alfred State (N.Y.), Lasko led MCA at .400 AVG, .600 SLG and 19 RBIs. His seven doubles tied for the team lead, and his .487 OBP ranked second.

Reece McCarthy, sr., SS, Danville

The smooth-fielding McCarthy is headed to UMass after leading the Ironmen in batting (.441), doubles (10), steals (13) and on-base pct. (.537). Drove in 30 runs and scored 26.

Mason Richter, sr., SS, Selinsgrove

Richter led the Seals with a .455 average and 35 RBIs while scoring 20 times. He also posted a .561 OBP and slugged .742 with three doubles, two triples and four home runs.

Wyatt Shultz, jr., P/OF, Danville

Ironmen's ace went 7-2 (plus three saves) with a 2.12 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 461/3 innings. He tied for the Valley lead with 37 RBIs while batting .361 and scoring 17 times.

Tucker Teats, sr., OF, Selinsgrove

Teats flirted with a Valley Triple Crown, batting .443 (fourth overall), with five homers (tie-first) and 34 RBIs (fourth). His 25 stolen bases led the area, and his 31 runs were second.

Caden Wolfley, sr., P/OF, Midd-West

Bound for Charleston Southern, Wolfley led the Mustangs with a .442 batting average and .528 OBP, while going 2-1 (one save) with a 1.42 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 242/3 innings.

Drew Yagodzinskie, jr., P/IF, Mount Carmel

Yagodzinskie pitched Mount Carmel to its first district title, going 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 411/3 innings. He also hit .333 with, three homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs.

SECOND TEAM

Matt Acor, jr., 3B, Danville

(.403 AVG, 25 RBIs, 20 runs, 7 doubles)

Stone Allison, jr., OF, Warrior Run

(.382 AVG, 19 RBIs, 16 runs, .506 OBP)

Nolan Baumert, sr., SS/P,

Line Mountain

(.365 AVG, 10 runs, 11 steals, .462 SLG)

Aaron Bolick, so., 3B, Mifflinburg

(.383 AVG, 19 RBIs, 16 runs, .577 OBP)

Caleb Hicks, sr., C, Selinsgrove

(.356 AVG, 27 runs, 15 RBIs, .478 OBP)

Caden Hopper, so., P/IF,

Southern Columbia

(5-4, 1.94 ERA, 50 Ks; .364 AVG)

James Keifer, so., IF/P, Warrior Run

(.347 AVG, 16 RBIs; 2-0, 2.88 ERA)

Garrett Leitzel, sr., P/1B, Midd-West

(.397 AVG, 21 RBIs, .603 SLG; 1.85 ERA)

Kolten Martin, sr., SS/P, East Juniata

(4-2, 3.38 ERA, 70 Ks; .408 AVG)

Jon Morgante, jr., SS, Mount Carmel

(.351 AVG, 17 runs, 16 RBIs, 7 doubles)

Landon Polcyn, so., P/IF, Warrior Run

(4-2, 2.88 ERA, 59 Ks, .203 BAA)

Braxton Smith, so., SS, Midd-West

(.420 AVG, 14 runs, 13 RBIs, .467 OBP)

Landen Wagner, so., OF, Lewisburg

(.362 AVG, 17 RBIs, 10 runs, .568 SLG)

HONORABLE MENTION

Danville: Lincoln Diehl, jr.; Jack Gibson, sr.; Garrett Hoffman, jr.; Carter Raup, so.

East Juniata: Clark Ritzman, sr.; Wyatt Weges, jr.

Greenwood: LeRoy Brofee, sr.;

Michael Hoy, jr.; Gavin Jones, sr.;

Bronson Moyer, so.; Nico Naimo, sr.

Lewisburg: Derek Asche, sr.; Jack Blough, sr.; Michael Casale, sr.; Cohen Hoover, jr.

Line Mountain: Gavin Dunn, so.; Trey Geyer, jr.; Quinn Dunkelberger, sr.

Midd-West: Cole Keister, sr.; Cole Shutt, sr.; Alex Trojan, so.

Mifflinburg: Sean Grodotzke, sr.; Kaiden Kmett, so.; Mason Schneck, jr.; Cyruss Scholvin, sr.

Milton: Monty Fisher, so.; Peyton Rearick, sr.; Ethan Rhodes, sr.; Logan Shrawder, sr.; Landon Tillson, so.

Mount Carmel: Jonas Bettleyon, sr.; Brayden Brinkash, jr.; Brody Brinkash, so.; Clarke Cartwright, jr.

Selinsgrove: Declan Abrahims, fr.; Brennan Kline, jr.; Griffin Parker, so.; Owen Santiago, sr.

Shamokin: Ty Neary, sr.; Lincoln Waugh, jr.

Shikellamy: Luke Beyer, sr.; Cohen Boyer, sr.; Mark Culp, sr.; Kaden

McClusky, sr.; Chayse Snyder, fr.

Southern Columbia: Brayden Andrews, so.; Charles Hopper, sr.; Kole Myers, fr.; Hunter Sharrow, sr.

Warrior Run: Aden Lewis, sr.; Owen Reese, sr.; Ty Ulrich, so.; Cohen

Zechman, so.