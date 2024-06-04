2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Derek Gee Claims First Professional Victory on Stage 3

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

Derek Gee waited until he was on one of cycling’s biggest stages to snag his first professional victory. The twenty-six-year-old Canadian racing for Israel-Premier Tech stuck on the wheel of Groupama-FDJ’s Romain Grégiore, who attacked in the final kilometer of the one-hundred-and-eighty-one-kilometer third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné—an eight-day stage race widely considered to be the final tune-up before the Tour de France.

The pair followed Gee’s Israel-Premier Tech teammate Krists Neilands, who was the first to launch on the day’s final climb. Shortly after, Gee outclimbed Grégiore to the top of Les Estables, notching his first win WorldTour victory.

With the win, Gee took the leader’s jersey from team Uno-X Mobility’s Magnus Cort, who won the race’s second stage. Cort fell to second place, and Grégiore is currently third.

“A massive part of it was Krists attacking with a kilometer to go,” Gee, typically a climbing domestique, said. “I was in a good position, and he just strung it out. I wasn’t planning on going there, but when Krists came back, I had to take advantage of it. We were going for Dylan (Teuns)most of the day. He made the call on the final climb and told us to go for it. We took it up, and I’m happy to come away with it.”

Expectations surrounding Gee have been high since he finished second in last year’s Giro d’Italia King of the Mountains and Points competitions. Those second places became something of a theme for Gee in last year’s Giro, as he finished second four times over the race’s twenty-one stages.

“It’s unbelievably special to win here; I’ve been waiting for a win in Europe. I’ve come second enough times, and it was nice to finish it off,” Gee said after his victory.

THOMAS SAMSON - Getty Images

Thirty-five kilometers into the stage, 2022 Dauphiné champion Primož Roglič—who many pundits picked to win the day’s punchy course—was caught up in a crash. Luckily, the BORA-hansgrohe GC man didn’t appear to suffer any significant injuries, though he did need a bike change. He sits fourth in the overall standings.

Harry Sweeney of EF Education-EasyPost, Nicolas Prudhomme of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, and Rémy Rochas of Groupama-FDJ spent most of the day off the front, working in a three-man rotation that was never able to get more than two minutes clear of the peloton.

Some thirty kilometers from the finish, Jayco-AlUla’s Christopher Juul Jensen bridged to the breakaway, which eventually dropped Rochas back into the pack. The break was caught with three kilometers to go and stayed intact until the last kilometer when Neilands threw the first punch only to be countered by Grégiore and eventual winner Gee.

Meanwhile, Visma-Lease a Bike seems to be testing out its contingency plans in the event that Jonas Vingegaard isn’t quite back to form by the time the Tour de France rolls around. The team has employed an all-American two-pronged approach to the GC race, with Sepp Kuss and Matteo Jorgenson—who is currently fifth in the GC race—leading the way.

“We want to see how far we can go in the GC,” said Visma’s sport director, Frans Maassen. “Matteo and Sepp will be our leaders. At Paris-Nice, Matteo showed he can handle a week-long stage race well. Sepp’s qualities have been known for a while. He has been indispensable in our recent successes in several grand tours. Last year’s Vuelta was the crowning achievement of his career. Hopefully, he can also be an important part of any success this summer.”

And though other GC riders like Carlos Rodríguez of INEOS Grenadiers, David Gaudu of FDJ-Groupama, and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step are currently tenth, twentieth, and thirty-third, respectively, just thirteen seconds separate first and forty-sixth place through three stages.

With five stages to go, the Tour preamble is still wide open.

You Might Also Like