2024 could be the last ride for Steelers 2021 NFL draft class

When it happened, the 2021 NFL draft class looked like a big win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Franchise running back and tight end, the next great Steelers center and a whole host of guys the Steelers front office believed fit the Steelers way.

We fast forward to now and it really feels like the 2024 season is the beginning of the end for this group. Running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. are all returning starters and all could be in their final season with the Steelers. All three are set to hit free agency and with all the changes on the roster, it doesn’t feel like any of them are top priorities to re-sign.

Meanwhile, several of the picks have already moved on including punter Pressley Harvin III and guard Kendrick Green. In 2025, the only player left from this group who might still be around is defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and that’s a long shot after selecting Logan Lee.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire