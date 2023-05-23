2024 cornerback Cai Bates schedules visit to Tennessee
Four-star cornerback Cai Bates has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee June 16-18.
The 6-foot-1.5, 177-pound cornerback is from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.
Bates is the No. 162 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 26 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
Bates totaled four interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. Against Tampa Bay Tech, the 2024 prospect recorded three interceptions and five pass breakups.
The Vols offered Bates on March 10 when he unofficially visited Tennessee.
He will also officially visit Kentucky and LSU in June.
PHOTOS: Eric Berry through the years
June 16-18 #ROCKYTOP24 @Coach_Nez_ @Vol_Football @CoachET3 @KiddRyno_Rivals @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports pic.twitter.com/xkhGlW5HtE
— Cai Bates 4🌟 (@bates_cai) May 23, 2023
An offer for Vols fans
For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.
More Recruiting!
Tennessee to host nation's No. 1 linebacker on official visit
In-state interior offensive lineman announces top-three schools
2025 defensive back Dylan Lewis discusses Vols' recruitment, visiting Tennessee
2025 linebacker Elijah Barnes discusses Tennessee offer, Vols' staff, upcoming visit
2024 Florida defensive lineman includes Vols in top-11 schools