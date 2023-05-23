2024 cornerback Cai Bates schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star cornerback Cai Bates has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee June 16-18.

The 6-foot-1.5, 177-pound cornerback is from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

Bates is the No. 162 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 26 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Bates totaled four interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. Against Tampa Bay Tech, the 2024 prospect recorded three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Vols offered Bates on March 10 when he unofficially visited Tennessee.

He will also officially visit Kentucky and LSU in June.

PHOTOS: Eric Berry through the years

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Tennessee to host nation's No. 1 linebacker on official visit In-state interior offensive lineman announces top-three schools 2025 defensive back Dylan Lewis discusses Vols' recruitment, visiting Tennessee 2025 linebacker Elijah Barnes discusses Tennessee offer, Vols' staff, upcoming visit 2024 Florida defensive lineman includes Vols in top-11 schools

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire