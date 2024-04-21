2024 Corales Puntacana Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It wasn’t a big-money signature event like this week’s RBC Heritage was but, there was still $4 million on the line at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, with $720,000 going to the winner.

And the winner was Billy Horschel, who now has eight wins in his PGA Tour career. The second opposite-field event also had 300 FedEx Cup points on the line for the victor.

Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd start.

Wesley Bryan pocketed $436,00 for his solo second. Kevin Tway banked $276,000 for his solo third.

See the complete prize money payouts at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Pos Player Score Earnings 1 Billy Horschel -23 $720,000 2 Wesley Bryan -21 $436,000 3 Kevin Tway -19 $276,000 T4 Charley Hoffman -18 $180,000 T4 Justin Lower -18 $180,000 T6 Chan Kim -16 $135,000 T6 Parker Coody -16 $135,000 T6 Alex Smalley -16 $135,000 T9 Peter Kuest -15 $113,000 T9 Greyson Sigg -15 $113,000 T11 Matti Schmid -14 $93,000 T11 Trace Crowe -14 $93,000 T11 Taylor Pendrith -14 $93,000 T14 Ben Griffin -13 $71,000 T14 Michael Kim -13 $71,000 T14 Rafael Campos -13 $71,000 T14 Nico Echavarria -13 $71,000 T18 Jorge Campillo -12 $53,000 T18 Davis Thompson -12 $53,000 T18 Pierceson Coody -12 $53,000 T18 Sean O’Hair -12 $53,000 T18 Bill Haas -12 $53,000 T23 Vince Whaley -11 $31,600 T23 Alex Fitzpatrick -11 $31,600 T23 Patton Kizzire -11 $31,600 T23 Callum Tarren -11 $31,600 T23 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -11 $31,600 T23 Jimmy Stanger -11 $31,600 T23 Patrick Fishburn -11 $31,600 T23 Jacob Bridgeman -11 $31,600 T23 Jhonattan Vegas -11 $31,600 T23 Alex Noren -11 $31,600 T33 Rico Hoey -10 $22,800 T33 Chez Reavie -10 $22,800 T33 Harrison Endycott -10 $22,800 T36 S.H. Kim -9 $19,450 T36 Lanto Griffin -9 $19,450 T36 Mark Hubbard -9 $19,450 T36 Henrik Norlander -9 $19,450 T40 Sam Stevens -8 $16,600 T40 Max Greyserman -8 $16,600 T40 K.H. Lee -8 $16,600 T43 Doug Ghim -7 $12,680 T43 Adam Long -7 $12,680 T43 Victor Perez -7 $12,680 T43 Matt NeSmith -7 $12,680 T43 Sam Ryder -7 $12,680 T43 William McGirt -7 $12,680 T43 Harry Higgs -7 $12,680 T50 Daniel Berger -6 $9,848 T50 Austin Smotherman -6 $9,848 T50 Zecheng Dou -6 $9,848 T50 Jimmy Walker -6 $9,848 T50 Chad Ramey -6 $9,848 T55 Ryan Palmer -5 $9,280 T55 Wilson Furr -5 $9,280 T55 Tyson Alexander -5 $9,280 T55 Ben Martin -5 $9,280 T59 Richy Werenski -4 $8,960 T59 Scott Piercy -4 $8,960 T59 Robert Streb -4 $8,960 T59 Brandon Wu -4 $8,960 T63 James Hahn -3 $8,720 T63 Tom Whitney -3 $8,720 65 Brandon Berry -2 $8,600 66 Scott Gutschewski -1 $8,520 T67 Ryan Armour E $8,360 T67 Joel Dahmen E $8,360 T67 Troy Merritt E $8,360 70 Erik Compton 3 $8,200

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek