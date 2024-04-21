2024 Corales Puntacana Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It wasn’t a big-money signature event like this week’s RBC Heritage was but, there was still $4 million on the line at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, with $720,000 going to the winner.
And the winner was Billy Horschel, who now has eight wins in his PGA Tour career. The second opposite-field event also had 300 FedEx Cup points on the line for the victor.
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd start.
Wesley Bryan pocketed $436,00 for his solo second. Kevin Tway banked $276,000 for his solo third.
See the complete prize money payouts at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Pos
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Billy Horschel
-23
$720,000
2
Wesley Bryan
-21
$436,000
3
Kevin Tway
-19
$276,000
T4
Charley Hoffman
-18
$180,000
T4
Justin Lower
-18
$180,000
T6
Chan Kim
-16
$135,000
T6
Parker Coody
-16
$135,000
T6
Alex Smalley
-16
$135,000
T9
Peter Kuest
-15
$113,000
T9
Greyson Sigg
-15
$113,000
T11
Matti Schmid
-14
$93,000
T11
Trace Crowe
-14
$93,000
T11
Taylor Pendrith
-14
$93,000
T14
Ben Griffin
-13
$71,000
T14
Michael Kim
-13
$71,000
T14
Rafael Campos
-13
$71,000
T14
Nico Echavarria
-13
$71,000
T18
Jorge Campillo
-12
$53,000
T18
Davis Thompson
-12
$53,000
T18
Pierceson Coody
-12
$53,000
T18
Sean O’Hair
-12
$53,000
T18
Bill Haas
-12
$53,000
T23
Vince Whaley
-11
$31,600
T23
Alex Fitzpatrick
-11
$31,600
T23
Patton Kizzire
-11
$31,600
T23
Callum Tarren
-11
$31,600
T23
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
-11
$31,600
T23
Jimmy Stanger
-11
$31,600
T23
Patrick Fishburn
-11
$31,600
T23
Jacob Bridgeman
-11
$31,600
T23
Jhonattan Vegas
-11
$31,600
T23
Alex Noren
-11
$31,600
T33
Rico Hoey
-10
$22,800
T33
Chez Reavie
-10
$22,800
T33
Harrison Endycott
-10
$22,800
T36
S.H. Kim
-9
$19,450
T36
Lanto Griffin
-9
$19,450
T36
Mark Hubbard
-9
$19,450
T36
Henrik Norlander
-9
$19,450
T40
Sam Stevens
-8
$16,600
T40
Max Greyserman
-8
$16,600
T40
K.H. Lee
-8
$16,600
T43
Doug Ghim
-7
$12,680
T43
Adam Long
-7
$12,680
T43
Victor Perez
-7
$12,680
T43
Matt NeSmith
-7
$12,680
T43
Sam Ryder
-7
$12,680
T43
William McGirt
-7
$12,680
T43
Harry Higgs
-7
$12,680
T50
Daniel Berger
-6
$9,848
T50
Austin Smotherman
-6
$9,848
T50
Zecheng Dou
-6
$9,848
T50
Jimmy Walker
-6
$9,848
T50
Chad Ramey
-6
$9,848
T55
Ryan Palmer
-5
$9,280
T55
Wilson Furr
-5
$9,280
T55
Tyson Alexander
-5
$9,280
T55
Ben Martin
-5
$9,280
T59
Richy Werenski
-4
$8,960
T59
Scott Piercy
-4
$8,960
T59
Robert Streb
-4
$8,960
T59
Brandon Wu
-4
$8,960
T63
James Hahn
-3
$8,720
T63
Tom Whitney
-3
$8,720
65
Brandon Berry
-2
$8,600
66
Scott Gutschewski
-1
$8,520
T67
Ryan Armour
E
$8,360
T67
Joel Dahmen
E
$8,360
T67
Troy Merritt
E
$8,360
70
Erik Compton
3
$8,200