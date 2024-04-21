Advertisement

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Todd Kelly
·3 min read

It wasn’t a big-money signature event like this week’s RBC Heritage was but, there was still $4 million on the line at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, with $720,000 going to the winner.

And the winner was Billy Horschel, who now has eight wins in his PGA Tour career. The second opposite-field event also had 300 FedEx Cup points on the line for the victor.

Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd start.

Wesley Bryan pocketed $436,00 for his solo second. Kevin Tway banked $276,000 for his solo third.

See the complete prize money payouts at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Pos

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Billy Horschel

-23

$720,000

2

Wesley Bryan

-21

$436,000

3

Kevin Tway

-19

$276,000

T4

Charley Hoffman

-18

$180,000

T4

Justin Lower

-18

$180,000

T6

Chan Kim

-16

$135,000

T6

Parker Coody

-16

$135,000

T6

Alex Smalley

-16

$135,000

T9

Peter Kuest

-15

$113,000

T9

Greyson Sigg

-15

$113,000

T11

Matti Schmid

-14

$93,000

T11

Trace Crowe

-14

$93,000

T11

Taylor Pendrith

-14

$93,000

T14

Ben Griffin

-13

$71,000

T14

Michael Kim

-13

$71,000

T14

Rafael Campos

-13

$71,000

T14

Nico Echavarria

-13

$71,000

T18

Jorge Campillo

-12

$53,000

T18

Davis Thompson

-12

$53,000

T18

Pierceson Coody

-12

$53,000

T18

Sean O’Hair

-12

$53,000

T18

Bill Haas

-12

$53,000

T23

Vince Whaley

-11

$31,600

T23

Alex Fitzpatrick

-11

$31,600

T23

Patton Kizzire

-11

$31,600

T23

Callum Tarren

-11

$31,600

T23

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

-11

$31,600

T23

Jimmy Stanger

-11

$31,600

T23

Patrick Fishburn

-11

$31,600

T23

Jacob Bridgeman

-11

$31,600

T23

Jhonattan Vegas

-11

$31,600

T23

Alex Noren

-11

$31,600

T33

Rico Hoey

-10

$22,800

T33

Chez Reavie

-10

$22,800

T33

Harrison Endycott

-10

$22,800

T36

S.H. Kim

-9

$19,450

T36

Lanto Griffin

-9

$19,450

T36

Mark Hubbard

-9

$19,450

T36

Henrik Norlander

-9

$19,450

T40

Sam Stevens

-8

$16,600

T40

Max Greyserman

-8

$16,600

T40

K.H. Lee

-8

$16,600

T43

Doug Ghim

-7

$12,680

T43

Adam Long

-7

$12,680

T43

Victor Perez

-7

$12,680

T43

Matt NeSmith

-7

$12,680

T43

Sam Ryder

-7

$12,680

T43

William McGirt

-7

$12,680

T43

Harry Higgs

-7

$12,680

T50

Daniel Berger

-6

$9,848

T50

Austin Smotherman

-6

$9,848

T50

Zecheng Dou

-6

$9,848

T50

Jimmy Walker

-6

$9,848

T50

Chad Ramey

-6

$9,848

T55

Ryan Palmer

-5

$9,280

T55

Wilson Furr

-5

$9,280

T55

Tyson Alexander

-5

$9,280

T55

Ben Martin

-5

$9,280

T59

Richy Werenski

-4

$8,960

T59

Scott Piercy

-4

$8,960

T59

Robert Streb

-4

$8,960

T59

Brandon Wu

-4

$8,960

T63

James Hahn

-3

$8,720

T63

Tom Whitney

-3

$8,720

65

Brandon Berry

-2

$8,600

66

Scott Gutschewski

-1

$8,520

T67

Ryan Armour

E

$8,360

T67

Joel Dahmen

E

$8,360

T67

Troy Merritt

E

$8,360

70

Erik Compton

3

$8,200

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek