2024 Copa del Rey Final Livestream: How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Mallorca Soccer Match Online

Spanish football crowns a new champion today as Athletic Club faces off against Mallorca in the 2024 Copa del Rey Final.

The Copa del Rey Final takes place today, April 6 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT live from La Cartuja in Seville. Want to watch Athletic Club vs. Mallorca live online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Copa del Rey Final Online

The 2024 Copa del Rey final is streaming exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. The streaming service will carry a live feed of the Athletic Club vs. Mallorca soccer match that you can watch on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV (through the ESPN+ app).

All ESPN+ subscribers will be able to livestream the Copa del Rey final online for free. Not a subscriber? Sign-up for ESPN+ here for just $10.99/month. Your subscription includes access to a Copa del Rey stream to watch Athletic Club vs. Mallorca live online, plus access to post-match analysis, highlights and more. You’ll also have access to the entire ESPN+ library of live sports, on-demand replays, documentaries and specials.

How to Watch Copa del Rey Final With VPN

Another way to watch the Mallorca vs. Athletic Club soccer match online? Use a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to access a live international feed of the game.

ExpressVPN lets you set your location to a different region, so you can stream the Copa del Rey final say, on TNT Sports in the UK (formerly known as BT Sport) or on Spanish television. ExpressVPN starts at just $6.67 a month. ExpressVPN also lets viewers from outside the U.S. watch the Copa del Rey final on ESPN+.

How to Watch 2024 Copa del Rey Final Online Free

While some sites offer free streaming trials, ESPN+ is only available to subscribers, so there isn’t a (legal) way to livestream the Copa del Rey final online for free. However, you can sign up for the Disney+ Trio Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14.99 — that’s like paying for two streaming services and getting one free.

The bundle is the best ESPN+ streaming deal right now. Sign up here and get a live stream of Mallorca vs. Athletic Club online, in addition to all of Hulu and Disney+’s catalog of content.

Copa del Rey Final 2024: Teams, Predictions

The 2024 Copa del Rey final features Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Mallorca and is expected to be a closely-matched affair. Both teams come into the soccer match riding a wave of momentum, though historically, Athletic has the leg up, with 23 cup titles to their name. Athletic Club are also appearing in their 40th final, and are predicted to be the slight favorites to win.

Mallorca are appearing in only their fourth Copa del Rey final, and will be looking for their second win, having taken home the Spanish Cup in 2003.

This is the 122nd edition of Spain’s primary football cup. Barcelona holds the record for most Copa del Rey titles won, with 31 in total.

Watch the 2024 Copa del Rey final online through ESPN+ here.

