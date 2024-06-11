2024 Copa America preview: Manchester United players in action

Three Manchester United players will compete at Copa America 2024, while two others will watch their country from home.

The Reds ended their lacklustre season on a positive note as Erik ten Hag won his second trophy in as many years as United manager, beating rivals Man City in the final.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will remain in charge for another season. Ineos are still conducting an end-of-season review before the transfer window, which opens on Friday, June 14.

This summer he will be wishing his players all the best when representing their countries at European Championships as well as the Copa America.

United have five players in Germany competing at Euro 2024, while we’ve only got three going to US for this summer’s Copa America.

Check out the three United players representing their countries at Copa America 2024.

Embed from Getty Images

Unfortunately for United, Lisandro Martinez’s 2023/24 campaign has been tarnished by injuries. We missed him dearly in defence and I’ll be watching him compete at this tournament for the world champions with fear of another setback, knowing how he likes to play.

The last thing United need is Martinez getting injured next season.

Then there’s Alejandro Garnacho, who was United’s livewire in attack this season. He played in 50 games for United this season but is unlikely to start for Argentina at the Copa America.

Garnacho is likely to be back-up for former United winger Angel Di Maria, who has locked down the right wing role for his country throughout his entire career.

Argentina are the reigning Copa America champions.

Group stage fixtures

Canada (21, June 2024, 1am, Mercedes-Benz Staidum)

Chile (26, June 2024, 2am, MetLife Stadium)

Peru (30, June 2024, 1am, Hard Rock Stadium)

Uruguay – Group C (Facundo Pellistri)

Uruguay got to Copa America having won the tournament 14 times in their history. They reached the quarter-finals in 2021 but Marcelo Bielsa is at the reigns this time around.

Facundo Pellistri is one of the attackers in Uruguay’s squad, after spending some time on loan at Granada in Spain. The United winger is an established name in the Uruguay squad and is expected to play a key role in the tournament.

Group stage fixtures

Panama (24, June 2024, 2am, Hard Rock Stadium)

Boliva (28, June, 2am, MetLife Stadium)

USA (2, July, 2am, Arrowhead Stadium)

Manchester United players missing out on 2024 Copa America

Brazilian duo Antony and Casemiro will not represent Brazil at Copa America 2024. Four years ago, this would have came as a shock regarding Casemiro, but not anymore. The veteran performed abysmally for United this season and has lost his place in the national team.

Antony, on the other hand, has not been called up to the national team since domestic abuse allegations were made against him back in 2023.

They will have to watch Brazil from home this summer.

