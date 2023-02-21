2024 Colorado target four-star WR Zion Ragins names early top schools

Jack Carlough
·1 min read

Things are starting to heat up for four-star class of 2024 WR Zion Ragins. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Ragins has narrowed his list of potential schools down to 12, with Colorado making the cut as the only Pac-12 program he’s eyeing.

The Buffaloes offered Ragins less than two weeks ago on Feb. 9 — his most recent offer. But that’s just another example of the pull that head coach Deion Sanders brings in the recruiting game.

Currently, California three-star Daijon Calimon is the only WR committed to Colorado’s  2024 class.

Below is a quick summary of what the Buffaloes would be getting in Ragins:

Vitals

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Hometown: Gray, Georgia

Projected Position: WR

Class: 2024

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

Overall

247Sports Composite

4

.9642

13

11

69

Rivals

4

5.9

10

12

71

On3 Consensus

4

99.13

13

13

75

 

Recruitment

Top 12: Notre Dame, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati, Miami, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Colorado, Auburn, Tennessee

  • Offered by Colorado and wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone on Feb. 9, 2023

  • Took unofficial visit to Florida State in March of 2022

 

 

Elite speed

Highlights

Further reading

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.   

[lawrence-related id=18335,18325,18314]

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

Recommended Stories