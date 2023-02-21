2024 Colorado target four-star WR Zion Ragins names early top schools

Things are starting to heat up for four-star class of 2024 WR Zion Ragins. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Ragins has narrowed his list of potential schools down to 12, with Colorado making the cut as the only Pac-12 program he’s eyeing.

The Buffaloes offered Ragins less than two weeks ago on Feb. 9 — his most recent offer. But that’s just another example of the pull that head coach Deion Sanders brings in the recruiting game.

Currently, California three-star Daijon Calimon is the only WR committed to Colorado’s 2024 class.

Below is a quick summary of what the Buffaloes would be getting in Ragins:

Vitals

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Hometown: Gray, Georgia

Projected Position: WR

Class: 2024

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position Overall 247Sports Composite 4 .9642 13 11 69 Rivals 4 5.9 10 12 71 On3 Consensus 4 99.13 13 13 75

Recruitment

Top 12: Notre Dame, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati, Miami, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Colorado, Auburn, Tennessee

Offered by Colorado and wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone on Feb. 9, 2023

Took unofficial visit to Florida State in March of 2022

Elite speed

It looks to me that Zion Ragins 5'7" 160 is the fastest player in the country. 100 m champ since his freshman year (10.3) he is also an outstanding football player. One of the most exciting offensive players in the south. good hands and leaping ability.4*+.@ZionRagins pic.twitter.com/x1OgmvXjr6 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 19, 2023

Highlights

Further reading

