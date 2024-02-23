Advertisement

2024 College Football: Week 1 schedule and new College Football Playoff format dates

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·2 min read
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship Trophy is seen on the field prior to the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Michigan Wolverines won their first College Football Playoff championship in 23 years after their dominant 34-13 performance against the Washington Huskies.

Now, the attention shifts to the upcoming 2024 season and the pursuit of the title. It's never too early to start counting down to the first college football game, which is expected to be even more exciting and thrilling than the last one.

Here is all the information you need to prepare for the upcoming season. Times and broadcast will be announced closer to the date.

When does the 2024 college season start?

The 2024 Week Zero kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24. Exciting matchups are below:

Matchup

Time

Broadcast

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland

TBD

TBD

Montana State vs. New Mexico

TBD

TBD

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

TBD

TBD

Oregon vs. Hawaii

TBD

TBD

2024 College Football Week 1:

During Labor Day Weekend, most of the Division 1 programs across the nation commence their College Football Playoff campaign in Week 1. Here are some crucial matchups to keep an eye on.

Thursday, Aug. 29:

Matchup

Time

Broadcast

North Carolina vs. Minnesota

TBD

TBD

Saturday, Aug. 31:

Matchup

Time

Broadcast

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia

TBD

TBD

Miami (FL) vs. Florida

TBD

TBD

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

TBD

TBD

Penn State vs. West Virginia

TBD

TBD

Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech

TBD

TBD

North Dakota State vs. Colorado

TBD

TBD

South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State

TBD

TBD

Sunday, Sept. 1:

Matchup

Time

Broadcast

Vegas Kickoff Classic: LSU vs. Southern California

7:30 p.m., ET

ABC

Orange Blossom Classic: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State

TBD

TBD

The new College Football Playoff format:

The 2024 season is the first season that the College Football Playoff moves to the 12-team format. Here is a breakdown of the New College Football Playoff dates.

College Football Playoff First-round games:

  • Week of Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

  • Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31

  • Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

  • Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

  • Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

College Football Playoff Semifinals:

  • Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9

  • Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10

College National Championship Game:

  • Monday, Jan. 20, 2024

