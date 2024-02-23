2024 College Football: Week 1 schedule and new College Football Playoff format dates

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship Trophy is seen on the field prior to the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines won their first College Football Playoff championship in 23 years after their dominant 34-13 performance against the Washington Huskies.

Now, the attention shifts to the upcoming 2024 season and the pursuit of the title. It's never too early to start counting down to the first college football game, which is expected to be even more exciting and thrilling than the last one.

Here is all the information you need to prepare for the upcoming season. Times and broadcast will be announced closer to the date.

When does the 2024 college season start?

The 2024 Week Zero kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24. Exciting matchups are below:

Matchup Time Broadcast Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland TBD TBD Montana State vs. New Mexico TBD TBD Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois TBD TBD Oregon vs. Hawaii TBD TBD

2024 College Football Week 1:

During Labor Day Weekend, most of the Division 1 programs across the nation commence their College Football Playoff campaign in Week 1. Here are some crucial matchups to keep an eye on.

Thursday, Aug. 29:

Matchup Time Broadcast North Carolina vs. Minnesota TBD TBD

Saturday, Aug. 31:

Matchup Time Broadcast Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia TBD TBD Miami (FL) vs. Florida TBD TBD Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M TBD TBD Penn State vs. West Virginia TBD TBD Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech TBD TBD North Dakota State vs. Colorado TBD TBD South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State TBD TBD

Sunday, Sept. 1:

Matchup Time Broadcast Vegas Kickoff Classic: LSU vs. Southern California 7:30 p.m., ET ABC Orange Blossom Classic: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State TBD TBD

The new College Football Playoff format:

The 2024 season is the first season that the College Football Playoff moves to the 12-team format. Here is a breakdown of the New College Football Playoff dates.

College Football Playoff First-round games:

Week of Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1

College Football Playoff Semifinals:

Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9

Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10

College National Championship Game:

Monday, Jan. 20, 2024

