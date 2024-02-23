2024 College Football: Week 1 schedule and new College Football Playoff format dates
The Michigan Wolverines won their first College Football Playoff championship in 23 years after their dominant 34-13 performance against the Washington Huskies.
Now, the attention shifts to the upcoming 2024 season and the pursuit of the title. It's never too early to start counting down to the first college football game, which is expected to be even more exciting and thrilling than the last one.
Here is all the information you need to prepare for the upcoming season. Times and broadcast will be announced closer to the date.
When does the 2024 college season start?
The 2024 Week Zero kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24. Exciting matchups are below:
Matchup
Time
Broadcast
Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland
TBD
TBD
Montana State vs. New Mexico
TBD
TBD
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois
TBD
TBD
Oregon vs. Hawaii
TBD
TBD
2024 College Football Week 1:
During Labor Day Weekend, most of the Division 1 programs across the nation commence their College Football Playoff campaign in Week 1. Here are some crucial matchups to keep an eye on.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
Matchup
Time
Broadcast
North Carolina vs. Minnesota
TBD
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 31:
Matchup
Time
Broadcast
Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia
TBD
TBD
Miami (FL) vs. Florida
TBD
TBD
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
TBD
TBD
Penn State vs. West Virginia
TBD
TBD
Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech
TBD
TBD
North Dakota State vs. Colorado
TBD
TBD
South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State
TBD
TBD
Sunday, Sept. 1:
Matchup
Time
Broadcast
Vegas Kickoff Classic: LSU vs. Southern California
7:30 p.m., ET
ABC
Orange Blossom Classic: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State
TBD
TBD
The new College Football Playoff format:
The 2024 season is the first season that the College Football Playoff moves to the 12-team format. Here is a breakdown of the New College Football Playoff dates.
College Football Playoff First-round games:
Week of Saturday, Dec. 21
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:
Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31
Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1
Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1
College Football Playoff Semifinals:
Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9
Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10
College National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 20, 2024
