What 2024 College Football games will air on WFRV? Full 2024 broadcast schedule:

(WFRV) – The battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is scheduled to be aired right here on Local 5 for the 2024 College Football season.

List of what NFL games will air on WFRV-TV Local 5 News for the 2024-2025 season

Below is a breakdown of the College Football games scheduled to air on WFRV for the 2024 season.

August 31 3:30 p.m. – Akron @ Ohio State 7:30 p.m. – UCLA @ Hawaii

September 7 3:30 p.m. – Iowa State @ Iowa

September 14 3:30 p.m. – Notre Dame @ Purdue 7:30 p.m. – Colorado @ Colorado State

September 21 3:30 p.m. – USC @ Michigan

September 28 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

October 5 Noon – Navy @ Air Force 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

October 12 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

October 19 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

October 26 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

November 2 Noon – Air Force @ Army 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

November 9 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

November 16 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

November 23 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

November 29 Noon – Minnesota @ Wisconsin 4 p.m. – Stanford @ San Jose State

November 30 3:30 p.m. – TBA (Big Ten teams)

December 7 8 p.m. – Big Ten Championship Game

December 14 3 p.m. – Army-Navy Game

December 31 2 p.m. – Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl



All games are scheduled to change.

