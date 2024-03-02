2024 Cognizant Classic Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour

There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as Shane Lowry, Austin Eckroat and David Skinns all sit at 13 under, three shots clear of a group at 10 under.

Lowry has finished inside the top five at PGA National the last two seasons.

PGA National’s The Champion course is a par-71 layout measuring 7,147 yards. The Champion ranks No. 7 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in each state, and it ties for No. 69 on the list of top resort courses in the U.S.

The purse at the Cognizant Classic is $9 million with $1.62 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cognizant Classic: Photos

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:55 a.m. S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas 8:05 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley 8:15 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose 8:25 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk 8:35 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox 8:45 a.m. Chris Kirk, Corey Conners 8:55 a.m. Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler 9:05 a.m. Davis Thompson, Ben An 9:15 a.m. Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg 9:25 a.m. Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup 9:40 a.m. Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston 9:50 a.m. Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett 10 a.m. Zach Johnson, Carson Young 10:10 a.m. Rico Hoey, Chan Kim 10:20 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen 10:30 a.m. Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley 10:40 a.m. Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 10:50 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman 11 a.m. Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger 11:15 a.m. Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy 11:25 a.m. Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim 11:35 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel 11:45 a.m. Cameron Young, Bud Cauley 11:55 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp 12:05 p.m. Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee 12:15 p.m. Peter Malnati, Parker Coody 12:25 p.m. Alex Noren, Max Greyserman 12:40 p.m. Davis Lipsky, Rickie Fowler 12:50 p.m. Russell Henley, Ben Silverman 1 p.m. Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan 1:10 p.m. Kevin Yu, Victor Perez 1:20 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Martin Laid 1:30 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman 1:40 p.m. Shane Lowry, Davis Skinns

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Cognizant Classic on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, March 3

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6: p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek