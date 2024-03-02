2024 Cognizant Classic Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour
There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as Shane Lowry, Austin Eckroat and David Skinns all sit at 13 under, three shots clear of a group at 10 under.
Lowry has finished inside the top five at PGA National the last two seasons.
PGA National’s The Champion course is a par-71 layout measuring 7,147 yards. The Champion ranks No. 7 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in each state, and it ties for No. 69 on the list of top resort courses in the U.S.
The purse at the Cognizant Classic is $9 million with $1.62 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Cognizant Classic: Photos
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:55 a.m.
S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas
8:05 a.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
8:15 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose
8:25 a.m.
Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk
8:35 a.m.
Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox
8:45 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Corey Conners
8:55 a.m.
Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler
9:05 a.m.
Davis Thompson, Ben An
9:15 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg
9:25 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup
9:40 a.m.
Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston
9:50 a.m.
Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett
10 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Carson Young
10:10 a.m.
Rico Hoey, Chan Kim
10:20 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen
10:30 a.m.
Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley
10:40 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
10:50 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman
11 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger
11:15 a.m.
Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy
11:25 a.m.
Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim
11:35 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel
11:45 a.m.
Cameron Young, Bud Cauley
11:55 a.m.
Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp
12:05 p.m.
Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee
12:15 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Parker Coody
12:25 p.m.
Alex Noren, Max Greyserman
12:40 p.m.
Davis Lipsky, Rickie Fowler
12:50 p.m.
Russell Henley, Ben Silverman
1 p.m.
Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan
1:10 p.m.
Kevin Yu, Victor Perez
1:20 p.m.
Min Woo Lee, Martin Laid
1:30 p.m.
Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman
1:40 p.m.
Shane Lowry, Davis Skinns
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Cognizant Classic on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, March 3
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6: p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m