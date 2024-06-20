2024 Cleveland Browns training camp report dates have been announced

Last week, the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their offseason workout schedule with mandatory minicamp. On Tuesday, the NFL announced the report dates and official start to all 32 teams’ training camp periods. The Browns rookies will report on July 22nd with the veterans reporting the next day on the 23rd.

The team is spending the first week at The Greenbrier again, so they will likely head there shortly after the 23rd. Last year, the team seemed to get a lot out of their experience there, which helped make the team such a tight-knit group.

Heading into training camp, there aren’t many roster questions, but one battle to watch is at the tight end position. Last year was not good for Jordan Akins, but he is the only proven player behind David Njoku. Will someone else step up?

We wait to see if they add to the tight end group or give one of the young, unproven guys a chance to shine in the preseason.

