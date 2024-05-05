2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Taylor Pendrith.
The 32-year-old won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday after a late birdie on the 72nd hole to secure his first-ever win on the PGA Tour in his 74th start.
For his efforts, Pendrith will take home the top prize of $1.71 million, while Kohles, who was in the lead before a bogey on the par-5 18th, will bank $1.03 million as a consolation prize.
With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson near Dallas.
Prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Taylor Pendrith
-23
$1,710,000
2
Ben Kohles
-22
$1,035,500
3
Alex Noren
-21
$655,500
T4
S.H. Kim
-20
$380,000
T4
Aaron Rai
-20
$380,000
T4
Byeong Hun An
-20
$380,000
T4
Matt Wallace
-20
$380,000
8
Jake Knapp
-19
$296,875
T9
Rafael Campos
-18
$249,375
T9
Taiga Semikawa
-18
$249,375
T9
Kevin Tway
-18
$249,375
T9
Troy Merritt
-18
$249,375
T13
Ryo Hisatsune
-17
$165,232
T13
Daniel Berger
-17
$165,232
T13
Alex Smalley
-17
$165,232
T13
Adam Schenk
-17
$165,232
T13
Ben Griffin
-17
$165,232
T13
Si Woo Kim
-17
$165,232
T13
Kelly Kraft
-17
$165,232
T20
Austin Cook
-16
$112,100
T20
Stephan Jaeger
-16
$112,100
T20
Zach Johnson
-16
$112,100
T20
Keith Mitchell
-16
$112,100
T24
Nico Echavarria
-15
$77,425
T24
Jorge Campillo
-15
$77,425
T24
Chris Gotterup
-15
$77,425
T24
Justin Lower
-15
$77,425
T24
Patton Kizzire
-15
$77,425
T24
Min Woo Lee
-15
$77,425
T30
Kevin Chappell
-14
$52,293
T30
Carson Young
-14
$52,293
T30
Max McGreevy
-14
$52,293
T30
Dylan Wu
-14
$52,293
T30
Kevin Dougherty
-14
$52,293
T30
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
-14
$52,293
T30
Davis Riley
-14
$52,293
T30
Luke List
-14
$52,293
T30
Adam Scott
-14
$52,293
T30
Andrew Novak
-14
$52,293
T30
Nick Dunlap
-14
$52,293
T41
Mackenzie Hughes
-13
$33,725
T41
Ryan McCormick
-13
$33,725
T41
Tom Hoge
-13
$33,725
T41
Aaron Baddeley
-13
$33,725
T41
Maverick McNealy
-13
$33,725
T41
Sung Kang
-13
$33,725
T41
Vince Whaley
-13
$33,725
T48
Brandt Snedeker
-12
$24,985
T48
Ben Martin
-12
$24,985
T48
Martin Laird
-12
$24,985
T48
David Skinns
-12
$24,985
T52
Beau Hossler
-10
$22,406
T52
Hayden Buckley
-10
$22,406
T52
Scott Piercy
-10
$22,406
T52
Tom Kim
-10
$22,406
T52
Tyson Alexander
-10
$22,406
T52
Harrison Endycott
-10
$22,406
T52
Mark Hubbard
-10
$22,406
T59
S.Y. Noh
-9
$21,375
T59
Jason Day
-9
$21,375
T59
K.H. Lee
-9
$21,375
T62
Sam Stevens
-8
$20,900
T62
Joel Dahmen
-8
$20,900
64
Henrik Norlander
-7
$20,615
65
Kris Kim (a)
-6
$0
66
Tom Whitney
-1
$20,425
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Troy Merritt's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of…
Troy Merritt's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles' caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of…
Ben Kohles' caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Min Woo Lee's caddie bib for Mental Health Awareness month. (Photo: PGA Tour)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…
Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Taiga Semikawa of Japan's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third…
Taiga Semikawa of Japan's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles of the United States with his caddie wearing a green bib for Mental Health…
Ben Kohles of the United States with his caddie wearing a green bib for Mental Health Awareness Month on the 18th green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Mark Hubbard's caddie has fun with his caddie bib, spelling out Jake Knapp's name. (Photo: PGA…
Mark Hubbard's caddie has fun with his caddie bib, spelling out Jake Knapp's name. (Photo: PGA Tour)
Share this
image
gallery