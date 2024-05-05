Advertisement

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Adam Woodard
·6 min read
1

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Taylor Pendrith.

The 32-year-old won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday after a late birdie on the 72nd hole to secure his first-ever win on the PGA Tour in his 74th start.

For his efforts, Pendrith will take home the top prize of $1.71 million, while Kohles, who was in the lead before a bogey on the par-5 18th, will bank $1.03 million as a consolation prize.

With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson near Dallas.

Prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Taylor Pendrith

-23

$1,710,000

2

Ben Kohles

-22

$1,035,500

3

Alex Noren

-21

$655,500

T4

S.H. Kim

-20

$380,000

T4

Aaron Rai

-20

$380,000

T4

Byeong Hun An

-20

$380,000

T4

Matt Wallace

-20

$380,000

8

Jake Knapp

-19

$296,875

T9

Rafael Campos

-18

$249,375

T9

Taiga Semikawa

-18

$249,375

T9

Kevin Tway

-18

$249,375

T9

Troy Merritt

-18

$249,375

T13

Ryo Hisatsune

-17

$165,232

T13

Daniel Berger

-17

$165,232

T13

Alex Smalley

-17

$165,232

T13

Adam Schenk

-17

$165,232

T13

Ben Griffin

-17

$165,232

T13

Si Woo Kim

-17

$165,232

T13

Kelly Kraft

-17

$165,232

T20

Austin Cook

-16

$112,100

T20

Stephan Jaeger

-16

$112,100

T20

Zach Johnson

-16

$112,100

T20

Keith Mitchell

-16

$112,100

T24

Nico Echavarria

-15

$77,425

T24

Jorge Campillo

-15

$77,425

T24

Chris Gotterup

-15

$77,425

T24

Justin Lower

-15

$77,425

T24

Patton Kizzire

-15

$77,425

T24

Min Woo Lee

-15

$77,425

T30

Kevin Chappell

-14

$52,293

T30

Carson Young

-14

$52,293

T30

Max McGreevy

-14

$52,293

T30

Dylan Wu

-14

$52,293

T30

Kevin Dougherty

-14

$52,293

T30

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

-14

$52,293

T30

Davis Riley

-14

$52,293

T30

Luke List

-14

$52,293

T30

Adam Scott

-14

$52,293

T30

Andrew Novak

-14

$52,293

T30

Nick Dunlap

-14

$52,293

T41

Mackenzie Hughes

-13

$33,725

T41

Ryan McCormick

-13

$33,725

T41

Tom Hoge

-13

$33,725

T41

Aaron Baddeley

-13

$33,725

T41

Maverick McNealy

-13

$33,725

T41

Sung Kang

-13

$33,725

T41

Vince Whaley

-13

$33,725

T48

Brandt Snedeker

-12

$24,985

T48

Ben Martin

-12

$24,985

T48

Martin Laird

-12

$24,985

T48

David Skinns

-12

$24,985

T52

Beau Hossler

-10

$22,406

T52

Hayden Buckley

-10

$22,406

T52

Scott Piercy

-10

$22,406

T52

Tom Kim

-10

$22,406

T52

Tyson Alexander

-10

$22,406

T52

Harrison Endycott

-10

$22,406

T52

Mark Hubbard

-10

$22,406

T59

S.Y. Noh

-9

$21,375

T59

Jason Day

-9

$21,375

T59

K.H. Lee

-9

$21,375

T62

Sam Stevens

-8

$20,900

T62

Joel Dahmen

-8

$20,900

64

Henrik Norlander

-7

$20,615

65

Kris Kim (a)

-6

$0

66

Tom Whitney

-1

$20,425

