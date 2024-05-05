2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Taylor Pendrith.

The 32-year-old won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday after a late birdie on the 72nd hole to secure his first-ever win on the PGA Tour in his 74th start.

For his efforts, Pendrith will take home the top prize of $1.71 million, while Kohles, who was in the lead before a bogey on the par-5 18th, will bank $1.03 million as a consolation prize.

With $9 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson near Dallas.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Taylor Pendrith -23 $1,710,000 2 Ben Kohles -22 $1,035,500 3 Alex Noren -21 $655,500 T4 S.H. Kim -20 $380,000 T4 Aaron Rai -20 $380,000 T4 Byeong Hun An -20 $380,000 T4 Matt Wallace -20 $380,000 8 Jake Knapp -19 $296,875 T9 Rafael Campos -18 $249,375 T9 Taiga Semikawa -18 $249,375 T9 Kevin Tway -18 $249,375 T9 Troy Merritt -18 $249,375 T13 Ryo Hisatsune -17 $165,232 T13 Daniel Berger -17 $165,232 T13 Alex Smalley -17 $165,232 T13 Adam Schenk -17 $165,232 T13 Ben Griffin -17 $165,232 T13 Si Woo Kim -17 $165,232 T13 Kelly Kraft -17 $165,232 T20 Austin Cook -16 $112,100 T20 Stephan Jaeger -16 $112,100 T20 Zach Johnson -16 $112,100 T20 Keith Mitchell -16 $112,100 T24 Nico Echavarria -15 $77,425 T24 Jorge Campillo -15 $77,425 T24 Chris Gotterup -15 $77,425 T24 Justin Lower -15 $77,425 T24 Patton Kizzire -15 $77,425 T24 Min Woo Lee -15 $77,425 T30 Kevin Chappell -14 $52,293 T30 Carson Young -14 $52,293 T30 Max McGreevy -14 $52,293 T30 Dylan Wu -14 $52,293 T30 Kevin Dougherty -14 $52,293 T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -14 $52,293 T30 Davis Riley -14 $52,293 T30 Luke List -14 $52,293 T30 Adam Scott -14 $52,293 T30 Andrew Novak -14 $52,293 T30 Nick Dunlap -14 $52,293 T41 Mackenzie Hughes -13 $33,725 T41 Ryan McCormick -13 $33,725 T41 Tom Hoge -13 $33,725 T41 Aaron Baddeley -13 $33,725 T41 Maverick McNealy -13 $33,725 T41 Sung Kang -13 $33,725 T41 Vince Whaley -13 $33,725 T48 Brandt Snedeker -12 $24,985 T48 Ben Martin -12 $24,985 T48 Martin Laird -12 $24,985 T48 David Skinns -12 $24,985 T52 Beau Hossler -10 $22,406 T52 Hayden Buckley -10 $22,406 T52 Scott Piercy -10 $22,406 T52 Tom Kim -10 $22,406 T52 Tyson Alexander -10 $22,406 T52 Harrison Endycott -10 $22,406 T52 Mark Hubbard -10 $22,406 T59 S.Y. Noh -9 $21,375 T59 Jason Day -9 $21,375 T59 K.H. Lee -9 $21,375 T62 Sam Stevens -8 $20,900 T62 Joel Dahmen -8 $20,900 64 Henrik Norlander -7 $20,615 65 Kris Kim (a) -6 $0 66 Tom Whitney -1 $20,425

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Troy Merritt's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of…

Troy Merritt's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Ben Kohles' caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of…

Ben Kohles' caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee's caddie bib for Mental Health Awareness month.

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of…

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Taiga Semikawa of Japan's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third…

Taiga Semikawa of Japan's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Ben Kohles of the United States with his caddie wearing a green bib for Mental Health…

Ben Kohles of the United States with his caddie wearing a green bib for Mental Health Awareness Month on the 18th green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard's caddie has fun with his caddie bib, spelling out Jake Knapp's name.

Mark Hubbard's caddie has fun with his caddie bib, spelling out Jake Knapp's name. (Photo: PGA Tour)

