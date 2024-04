2024 Chevron Championship purse payout: Nelly Korda nearly doubles season earnings

Nelly Korda's fifth win of the season was worth as much as her first four wins combined.

Korda took home $1.2 million for capturing the Chevron Championship. Her previous four wins — all of which have come in consecutive starts — totaled the same amount. Add in her T-16 at the LPGA opener this year and she's made $2,424,216.

Here's a look at the payout for the $7.9 million purse: